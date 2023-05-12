Xiaomi power banks – Faster charging at an affordable price

Xiaomi’s high-quality power banks will keep your devices running for longer, and various options are available in South Africa.

The power banks include compact models for charging your smartphone, and large units that will keep Windows laptops and Apple MacBooks running all day.

All of these Li-Poly power banks also live up to Xiaomi’s reputation of only offering the highest-quality products that will always perform as stated on the box.

They all support low-current charging, too, which means you can power your Bluetooth headsets, bands, and watches with the same power bank you use for your smartphone.

We detail Xiaomi’s most popular power banks in South Africa, below.

Redmi 10,000mAh 10W Fast Charge Power Bank

RRP: R399

This power bank will keep your smartphone charged without breaking the bank, as it is the most affordable power bank in this product range.

It boasts a 10,000mAh capacity, and is a great option if you want to charge your smartphone while on the go.

Because of its 10,000mAh capacity, you can charge most smartphones at least twice before needing to recharge this power bank – as most smartphones on the market have a battery size of less than 5,000mAh.

It will then take just 7.5 hours to fully recharge this Redmi power bank thanks to its 10W fast charging technology – and this can be done either using a USB-C or a Micro USB cable.

Xiaomi has equipped this power bank with dual USB Type-A output ports that let you plug two standard charging cables into this power bank at the same time and power up two smartphones simultaneously.

If you’re in the market for an affordable power bank that provides the quality of a leading brand like Xiaomi, this is your best option.

Redmi 20,000mAh 18W Fast Charge Power Bank

RRP: R799

If you want increased capacity and faster charging times than the previous power bank, you should choose this option instead.

It offers an impressive 20,000mAh capacity – meaning it holds twice the charge of the previous power bank, and can charge most smartphones up to four times before running out of power.

This power bank is, therefore, much more convenient, as you will find yourself recharging it far less often.

It is also important to note that batteries eventually start seeing a decrease in performance after many recharges.

Xiaomi uses the highest quality batteries to ensure your power bank lasts longer – but larger-capacity batteries will also naturally last longer because they are being charged less frequently.

This power bank also supports 18W fast charging – so the charging speed of both this power bank and your devices will be substantially quicker.

In fact, despite having double the capacity of the previous power bank, it will still take between just 7.5 and 10 hours to charge your Xiaomi Redmi 20,000mAh power bank.

You can recharge this power bank using either USB-C or Micro USB, too, and it has dual USB output ports – enabling you to charge two devices at the same time.

Xiaomi 10,000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Power Bank

RRP: R499

If you don’t need the doubled capacity of the previous power bank, but still want faster charging speeds, consider this Xiaomi power bank.

It offers the same 10,000mAh as the most affordable option, but comes with 22.5W fast charging – which means it will charge your devices with over twice the wattage of the cheapest option.

In practice, this translates to being able to recharge this power bank in just 4.5 hours through its USB Type-C input port – compared to the 7.5 hours of the cheaper power bank.

What’s more, the output ports include one USB-C port and two USB Type-A ports – meaning you can charge three different devices at once, rather than the two devices supported by the previous models.

Because of the increased fast charging technology of this power bank, your smartphones will charge at over twice the speed – making this power bank the ultimate option if charging speeds are your top priority.

Xiaomi 10,000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Compact Power Bank

RRP: R599

This power bank offers all the same features as the previous one, but it also comes in an ultra-compact and lightweight design.

In fact, this power bank weighs just 200g and will fit in the palm of your hand – yet will still power your smartphones at least twice and takes just 3.5 – 6 hours to recharge.

You will pay just R100 more for this incredibly portable device – which still comes with a USB-C input port, a USB-C output port, and two USB Type-A output ports.

If you find that most power banks are a hassle to transport around with you, this is the power bank that solves this inconvenience – while still offering excellent charging speeds.

It is particularly popular among frequent travellers, as well as people who always need their power bank in their back pocket.

Xiaomi 20,000mAh 50W Fast Charge Power Bank

RRP: R1,499

This power bank is significantly more expensive than the other options – but there is a valid reason for this.

This power bank stands apart from the others because of its vastly more powerful 50W charging technology – which makes it possible to charge a laptop.

Therefore, professionals who want to charge their smartphones and laptops with one power bank should choose this premium model.

Xiaomi has equipped this power bank with 20,000mAh of capacity, which is enough to charge a smartphone at least four times – but as most laptop batteries have a capacity of around 4,000mAh, it can also be used to power your laptop or MacBook up to 5 times per charge.

You can recharge this power bank in 4.5 – 11 hours through a USB-C input port – which is incredibly fast considering this power bank’s 20,000mAh capacity.

This power bank comes with dual USB Type-A output ports and a USB-C output port – meaning you can charge a laptop with the USB-C port, while also powering up to two smartphones at the same time.

The 50W charging technology of this power bank provides over twice the charging speeds of the next most powerful power bank in this range, and is an astonishing five-times more powerful than the most affordable option.

It is clear that this is the ultimate power bank – and if you want nothing but the best to beat load-shedding, this is the right power bank for you.

