2023 has already had the most load-shedding in history – Here’s how Hohm Energy can help

Today Hohm Energy, South Africa’s solar marketplace, has launched a humorous but hard hitting video campaign to encourage consumers to take control of their power(less) situation; set to be South Africa’s most dire year of load-shedding, in history.

South Africa is experiencing unprecedented levels of load shedding in 2023. In fact, the electricity load shed this year has just surpassed the entire total for 2022. Looking over the past couple of years, load shedding quintupled (4.7x times) between 2021 and 2022, when measured in Gigawatt hours, indicated in the below graph:

The Gigawatt hours load shed in 2022 was 11 759 GWh total. So far in 2023 up until Wed 10th May at 6pm, we have experienced 11 970 GWh of load shedding.

This means we have experienced more loadshedding in 2023 to date than the total load-shedding in 2022, as per the following:

South Africa has experienced an average of stage 4 load-shedding every day in 2023. This is compared to an average of stage 3 in 2022. It has become clear that both home and business owners can no longer rely on Eskom to provide reliable electricity.

Enter Hohm Energy, South Africa’s Solar Marketplace to solve the problem by providing a turnkey quality solar solution, with an option to finance.

Hohm’s innovative platform is expertly designed to match the growing demand for reliable power sources. Tim Ohlsen, CEO of Hohm Energy, highlights the platform’s potential, stating, “Hohm is a software company that has built a marketplace and platform to enable the South African solar industry to scale while providing a convenient and trusted service experience for everyone.”

With a record 25,000+ users already on the platform, Hohm Energy has generated over 11,800 matches between customers and installers, leading to R2.3 billion worth of solar solutions. This has provided 76 Megawatts of solar demand and attracted R1.1 billion worth of finance applications that Hohm passed onto its network of finance partners, equivalent to 37+ Megawatts.

Partnering with MFC, a division of Nedbank, Hohm Energy offers homeowners innovative solar finance products that are akin to asset-back vehicle finance, even if they don’t have a bond or bank with Nedbank.

“No South African should ever have to be in the dark. Reliable power should be a basic human right,” Ohlsen adds, reinforcing the commitment of Hohm Energy to light up South Africa through affordable and sustainable solar solutions.

As a marketplace, Hohm has also partnered with other retail banks and can help facilitate mortgage and solar loan finance applications with FNB, Investec, ABSA and Standard Bank. The result is that all South Africans can enjoy the benefit of solar solutions that meet their need and budget with Hohm’s one-stop-shop solar marketplace.

As we now brace ourselves for more load shedding this winter, there’s no better time to turn to Hohm Energy. Harness the power of the sun and join the solar revolution today.

