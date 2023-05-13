What’s Next – Where South Africa’s top executives share their views

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s most popular and influential technology talk show and the perfect platform to promote your company’s executives as industry leaders.

The show was launched in 2020 and was an instant hit, thanks to popular media personality Aki Anastasiou’s charismatic interview style and the show’s prominent guests.

It has since amassed over 3 million views and featured executives and business leaders from South Africa’s most influential companies, including:

Bank Zero founder and venture capitalist Michael Jordaan

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers

Microsoft Africa President Lillian Barnard

Afrihost CEO Gian Visser

Cipherwave CEO Wayne D’Sa

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

And many more

How to get featured

MyBroadband makes it easy to get your executives featured on What’s Next.

Through an interview package, our multimedia team will arrange and record your executive interview, and publish it to the What’s Next website, MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify for maximum exposure.

We will also publish an article on MyBroadband to promote your interview and maximize its reach.

Season sponsorship

MyBroadband also gives businesses the opportunity to sponsor an entire season of What’s Next.

We will position your brand across a season’s episodes and marketing materials – providing maximum exposure for your business.

South Africa’s top brands have already taken up this opportunity, including Discovery Bank, Infobip, Sage, Microsoft, SYSPRO, and Accenture.

Contact MyBroadband’s marketing team to get featured on What’s Next.