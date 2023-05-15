Enertec Energy a division of Enertec Batteries (Pty) Ltd, Supplying & distributing internationally acclaimed & reliable products into the Solar, UPS & Standby industry.

No efforts have been spared in researching and evaluating our range of quality inverters, batteries, and monitoring systems, in order to supply our discerning customers with attested long-lasting energy solutions.

With our exclusive South African Distribution partnership with Enertec | Megatank, Enertec is able to offer superior quality & innovative back-up power and energy storage solutions to the South African market.

Our Product Range:

GE Series – Hybrid All-In-One Energy Storage System GL Series – LiFePO4 Energy Storage Batteries GP Series – Portable Power Station

Our all-in-one Energy Storage System boasts a compact all-in-one design and seamless back-up transition time of under 4 milliseconds, which takes renewable energy storage to another level. The system is easy to scale up, has a cycle life of over 5000, and has a simple to use a smartphone remote application.

The LiFePO4 Energy Storage Batteries offer scalable, modular batteries.

The modular design offers quick and easy installation, either wall-mount or floor-mount, operates in a wide temperature range, delivers up to:

3000 cycles at 90 DOD

5000 cycles at 80% DOD

6000 cycles at 70% DOD

The convenient Portable Power Station, comes in different sizes, has multiple fast charging methods and caters for many applications. With a Multi-Level adjustable LED lamp, smart LCD screen and a lithium battery, the Portable Power Station is the epitome of alternate back-up power solutions.

With our technical service, sales service, and stock in every major city through fourteen wholly owned entities in South Africa, you can get the latest technology with Enertec and Megatank, for incredible back-up power and energy storage solutions.

