Digital marketing smashes legacy marketing when it comes to ROI

Digital marketing is the best way to maximize your marketing budget and achieve a superior ROI.

This was proven in a recent South African marketing report, which found that companies vastly prefer digital marketing over legacy alternatives when targeting business purchasing decision-makers and consumers.

In the report, marketing professionals revealed which channels their companies allocate the most marketing budget to – with digital taking first place by a large margin.

Print was in a distant second place, and outdoor advertising came in third.

Digital – 84%

Print – 35%

Outdoor – 26%

Radio – 15%

Television – 13%

Cinema – 1%

The same respondents were then asked which marketing channels provide the best ROI – digital marketing also dominated here.

Print came in second, while television took third place.

Digital – 82%

Print – 18%

Television – 16%

Outdoor – 14%

Radio – 14%

Cinema – 1%

The findings make it clear that any company that wants to maximize its marketing spend should prioritize digital marketing above all else.

