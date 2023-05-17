Elecstor power solutions – Your one-stop shop to escape load-shedding

Elecstor has launched its new emergency LED bulbs in South Africa, which will keep your home well-lit during load-shedding.

The bulbs attach to any normal light fitting and feature their own built-in battery. This ensures they always stay on when the power goes out.

Elecstor also offers several other power solutions to help you keep your devices powered during load-shedding – and we unpack what’s on offer below.

7W Elecstor Rechargeable Globes

Elecstor’s rechargeable globes replace your existing bayonet or Edison-screw lightbulbs, ensuring that when loadshedding arrives, you are not in the dark.

These globes are powered by a 1,200mAh lithium-ion battery housed within the bulb that will keep them powered up for up to four hours.

During this time, your Elecstor Rechargeable Globes will emit up to 230 lumens to light up any room.

This is complemented by their intelligent light output, which allows you to choose between three dimmable settings to reduces the peak brightness during a power outage, to maximise the battery life of the globe.

You will get 700 lumens when the power is on in the form of a 6500K cool white glow.

The lightbulbs are available as single units or in packs of six – letting you light all rooms in your home during loadshedding.

5W Elecstor Rechargeable Globes

Elecstor’s 5W rechargeable globes feature a GU10 fitting and a 500mAh battery.

This provides up to three hours of backup light during load-shedding at 120 lumens – and while on power, you will get up to 350 lumens of brightness.

Their lifespan is 25,000 hours, and they are available as single unit or in packs of 10.

Power stations and UPS range

Elecstor offers a broad range of power stations and UPSs – with more solutions on the way in 2023.

Currently, you can choose from a range of Elecstor Power Stations that offer up to 499Wh of power and a 135,000mAh battery.

This capacity can power small fridges and TVs for several hours, keep the lights on for more than two days, and charge your laptop and smartphone without breaking a sweat.

Elecstor’s UPS range will then keep your Wi-Fi and other low-draw devices on for extended periods.

