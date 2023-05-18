Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 smartphones in South Africa – 200MP camera and 120W fast charging on offer

Xiaomi has launched its new Redmi Note 12 smartphones in South Africa.

The Note 12 range comprises three smartphones, with the following local pricing:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 – R5,499

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro – R7,499

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G – R11,999

These devices all offer epic cameras and impressive fast charging at affordable prices, making them highly desirable in the local market.

Xiaomi said at its Johannesburg launch event that when designing its smartphones, it focuses on innovating in ways that provide solutions to problems and simplify the lives of its customers.

This is particularly true of the Redmi Note 12 – which focuses on packing tons of features into smartphones that don’t break the bank.

We detail each of the new Redmi Note 12 smartphones’ key features below.

Redmi Note 12

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 is the most affordable smartphone in the new range and is unrivalled in its segment.

For a recommended retail price of only R5,499, Xiaomi has packed tons of value into this device – including exceptional photographic capabilities courtesy of an amazing 50MP triple-sensor AI camera array.

The impressive AI that powers this camera is designed to capture clear, high-resolution photos in every type of lighting.

Therefore, if you want a smartphone that can take flagship-grade photos, and don’t want to pay flagship prices, the Redmi Note 12 has you covered.

The battery and charging capabilities of this smartphone also stand out – particularly for such an affordable device.

The Note 12’s 5,000mAh battery is of exceptional quality and provides more capacity than many of the industry’s top flagship smartphones.

You will benefit from all-day battery life as a result, which will help you beat load-shedding. When you do need to charge your Redmi Note 12, your smartphone will power up quickly thanks to its support for 33W fast charging.

Another stand-out feature of the Redmi Note 12 is its 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, usually only available in much more expensive smartphones.

When scrolling through your apps, you will immediately notice the display’s improved fluidity compared to the 60Hz or 90Hz screen used by most smartphones at this price point.

Therefore, if you want to experience flagship-level features at the most affordable price, there is no better choice than the Redmi Note 12.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 OS MIUI 14 Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED, 120Hz CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Octa-Core GPU Adreno 610 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 128GB Rear Camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio Dual SIM Yes – Separate MicroSD slot Battery 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging Dimensions and weight 165.7 x 76.0 x 7.85mm (183.5g)

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro provides the ultimate balance between flagship-level features and affordable pricing.

This smartphone has a recommended retail price of only R7,499, and compares favourably with many smartphones that cost up to double this price.

For example: the Redmi Note 12 Pro has a Quad AI camera system that is headlined by an incredible 108MP primary sensor.

This camera system will capture all of your photos in exceptional detail, no matter the lighting conditions.

If you are an avid smartphone photographer who wants to capture better photos for your social media feed, blog, or website, you won’t find a better value proposition than the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

When it comes to battery life, the Note 12 Pro boasts the same impressive 5,000mAh battery as the Note 12 – but improves upon the base model with incredible 67W fast-charging technology.

This is another feature that you won’t find on other smartphones in this price bracket. In fact, you won’t even get this from most flagship smartphones.

With photography and battery life being two of the most important considerations for smartphone buyers, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is set to disrupt the South African market and become a best-value buy for many.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro OS MIUI 13 Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED, 120Hz CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core GPU Adreno 618 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Rear Camera 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio Dual SIM Yes Battery 5,000mAh, 67W fast charging Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.12mm (201.8g)

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

The flagship smartphone of this range is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Its features rival – and in many cases, surpass – the best smartphones in South Africa that are priced at R20,000 and higher. This smartphone has a recommended retail price of only R11,999.

Users receive an industry-defining 200MP UltraHD camera array that undoubtedly makes it the photography king in its price bracket.

This camera system is capable of capturing super-high-resolution photos in all lighting conditions, and it will also capture gorgeous and professional videos for TikTok and Instagram.

You could not wish for a better smartphone camera for capturing life’s most important moments, either, with an impressive 256GB of storage letting you save as many photos and videos as you need.

Xiaomi has complemented the advanced camera array with a 5,000mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge support that can take your smartphone from 0-100% in only 19 minutes.

This astonishing charging speed is particularly valuable in South Africa, as you will never have to worry about being caught out by load-shedding again.

Alongside its impressive features, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has a stunning design – featuring a glossy finish on the back that gives off a truly premium feel and transforms the smartphone into a legitimate fashion accessory.

Its rectangular camera frame is extremely elegant, too, while its ultra-thin bezel gives you more screen space when watching movies or series.

All of this makes the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G the complete package – it is a gorgeous flagship-calibre smartphone with a great price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G OS MIUI 14 Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED, 120Hz CPU MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Octa-Core GPU Mali-G68 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Rear Camera 200MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio Dual SIM Yes Battery 5,000mAh, 120W HyperCharge Dimensions and weight 162.9 x 76.0 x 8.98mm (210.5g)

Get your Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 smartphone

The Redmi Note 12 range will be available from Vodacom, MTN, and Xiaomi’s Mobile In Africa (MIA) online store as part of the initial launch wave.