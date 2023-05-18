Presented by Takealot

Epic Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 launch deals – Now available on Takealot

18 May 2023

Special deals on Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 12 smartphones are now available from Takealot.

There are three new Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 smartphones available on Takealot:

  • Redmi Note 12
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G

These smartphones have excellent cameras and support for up to 120W hyper charging – providing the features South Africans want the most.

We outline the excellent deals on offer from Takealot for each of these smartphones, below.

Redmi Note 12 – R5,499

  • Receive a free Xiaomi 10,000mAh black power bank valued at R499
  • Get the deal.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is an excellent smartphone that will dominate its price segment.

This smartphone has a triple-sensor AI-powered camera system – including a 50MP primary sensor that takes crystal-clear photos.

You also get an 8MP ultra-wide sensor for expansive wide-angle shots, and a 2MP macro sensor for crisp close-ups.

The Redmi Note 12 also sports a 13MP front camera embedded within the smartphone’s impressive 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, excellent for watching your favourite series.

The Redmi Note 12 offers 33W fast charging, too, along with a 5,000mAh battery for all-day power.

Redmi Note 12 Pro – R7,499

  • Receive a free Xiaomi 10,000mAh black power bank valued at R499
  • Get the deal.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro offers features that rival the market’s top flagship smartphones, while coming in at a price well below what you would expect to pay.

For only R7,499, you get a smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery, 67W turbocharging support, and an exceptional quad-sensor camera system headlined by a 108MP primary sensor.

The Note 12 Pro’s 16MP front camera will then capture the best selfies for your social media feed, which you can view on a crisp 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G – R11,999

  • Receive a free Xiaomi S1 active smartwatch (worth R3,499) and Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 (worth R499)
  • Get the deal.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is the ultimate smartphone in this new range.

Its camera system is headlined by a phenomenal 200MP primary sensor that uses Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to ensure your photos are always perfect.

This is complemented by a 16MP front camera which captures excellent selfies.

The Note 12 Pro Plus 5G also comes with support for 120W HyperCharge technology – which can power its 5,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes – and a gorgeous 120Hz FHD+ Flow AMOLED display.

Wrapped in a gorgeous body, this advanced hardware is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Get your next Xiaomi Redmi smartphone on Takealot today. 

