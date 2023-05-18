Epic Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 launch deals – Now available on Takealot

Special deals on Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 12 smartphones are now available from Takealot.

There are three new Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 smartphones available on Takealot:

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G

These smartphones have excellent cameras and support for up to 120W hyper charging – providing the features South Africans want the most.

We outline the excellent deals on offer from Takealot for each of these smartphones, below.

Redmi Note 12 – R5,499

Receive a free Xiaomi 10,000mAh black power bank valued at R499

Get the deal.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is an excellent smartphone that will dominate its price segment.

This smartphone has a triple-sensor AI-powered camera system – including a 50MP primary sensor that takes crystal-clear photos.

You also get an 8MP ultra-wide sensor for expansive wide-angle shots, and a 2MP macro sensor for crisp close-ups.

The Redmi Note 12 also sports a 13MP front camera embedded within the smartphone’s impressive 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, excellent for watching your favourite series.

The Redmi Note 12 offers 33W fast charging, too, along with a 5,000mAh battery for all-day power.

Redmi Note 12 Pro – R7,499

Receive a free Xiaomi 10,000mAh black power bank valued at R499

Get the deal.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro offers features that rival the market’s top flagship smartphones, while coming in at a price well below what you would expect to pay.

For only R7,499, you get a smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery, 67W turbocharging support, and an exceptional quad-sensor camera system headlined by a 108MP primary sensor.

The Note 12 Pro’s 16MP front camera will then capture the best selfies for your social media feed, which you can view on a crisp 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G – R11,999

Receive a free Xiaomi S1 active smartwatch (worth R3,499) and Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 (worth R499)

Get the deal.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is the ultimate smartphone in this new range.

Its camera system is headlined by a phenomenal 200MP primary sensor that uses Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to ensure your photos are always perfect.

This is complemented by a 16MP front camera which captures excellent selfies.

The Note 12 Pro Plus 5G also comes with support for 120W HyperCharge technology – which can power its 5,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes – and a gorgeous 120Hz FHD+ Flow AMOLED display.

Wrapped in a gorgeous body, this advanced hardware is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Get your next Xiaomi Redmi smartphone on Takealot today.