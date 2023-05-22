Partnering for success: The 3 pillars every ecommerce website needs

Ecommerce has become an integral part of business operations in today’s world. According to a report by Statista, ecommerce revenue in South Africa is expected to reach $7.2 billion (approximately R132 billion) by 2023.

This highlights the growing importance of ecommerce in the country and the need for businesses to have a robust ecommerce strategy in place to succeed in the market.

​​However, executing a successful ecommerce strategy requires more than just having an online store. It requires a focus on three crucial pillars – user experience, payments, and logistics.

Web design

A good design is the backbone of any successful ecommerce website.

The importance of UI/UX website design on an ecommerce website cannot be overstated as it plays a critical role in creating an engaging and intuitive shopping experience that drives customer satisfaction, repeat purchases, and ultimately, revenue growth.

Stone Hut, a specialist ecommerce website development agency, understands the importance of UI/UX design and works closely with clients to deliver innovative website solutions that help drive sales and elevate the customer’s shopping experience.

Payment gateway

But a frictionless experience doesn’t end at great design. Every ecommerce website needs a reliable payment gateway to accept payments from their customers.

Payment providers like iKhokha enable customers to pay for their purchases quickly and easily by offering a secure payment portal that integrates seamlessly with the website.

Through iKhokha’s PCI compliant and 3D secure iK Pay Gateway, customers can pay securely via Instant EFT or using their VISA or Mastercard enabled bank card.

“Our teams understand the importance of a secure and hassle-free online payment experience,” says iKhokha Chief Product Officer, Graeme Cumming.

“iKhokha is committed to building products that work for our partners and merchants – enabling them to build trust and credibility with their customers,” he says.

Logistics

Logistics is an essential component of ecommerce as it directly impacts customer satisfaction and overall business success.

“At Bob Go, we understand the critical role that logistics plays in the success of ecommerce business.”

“We aim to simplify and automate the shipping process so that merchants can concentrate on what they are passionate about” explains Bob Go Head of Business, Anita Erasmus.

By integrating with the platform, Bob Go can automatically pull orders from ecommerce stores and provide quotes from multiple couriers.

The platform’s easy-to-use interface also enables merchants to generate automated waybills and send tracking updates to customers all from one centralised location.

By prioritising logistics and partnering with reliable platforms like Bob Go, businesses can differentiate themselves from competitors, build trust with customers, and ultimately drive sustainable growth.

Partnering to grow ecommerce in SA

Partner synergies are important for smooth execution in ecommerce. The partnership between Stone Hut, iKhokha, and Bob Go is an excellent example of how multiple partners can collaborate effectively to provide clients with a complete ecommerce solution.

As the ecommerce landscape is rapidly evolving, businesses need to stay ahead of the curve to succeed in the market.

While having an online store is a critical first step, the true measure of success lies in creating a holistic ecommerce strategy that focuses on delivering an excellent shopping experience to customers.

This requires a deep understanding of the three crucial pillars of ecommerce – user experience, payments, and logistics – and a relentless pursuit of excellence in each of these areas.

This is where partner synergies come into play – the ability to collaborate effectively and efficiently can help businesses create a comprehensive ecommerce solution that sets them apart from the competition and drives long-term success.