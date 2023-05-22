iStore Pre-owned Annual Sale Now On

Over the last year, there has been a massive shift in the pre-owned space, but for iPhone, iStore Pre-Owned continues to drive the benchmark not only in terms of devices available, services offered and a 12 month warranty on all products, but also in terms of competitive pricing.

The pre-owned space has grown exponentially, and the demand continues to rise.

As the trusted partner of iStore, the largest Apple Premium Reseller in Southern Africa, the reseller remains committed to not only showcasing why iPhone remains the best-selling smartphone in the world, but to ensure that they can provide the perfect device for every consumer and their pocket.

Bringing the heat this winter

From 22 May – 4 June 2023, the annual iStore Sale takes place.

iStore Pre-Owned will be participating equally by offering the hottest pre-owned deals in the industry on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watches, and a wide range of accessories – available both instore and online.

For the first time iStore and iStore Pre-owned are offering exclusive deals which include a Vodacom 36-month contract* with a pre-owed iPhone 8 64GB from only R199 per month or get a double deal of 2 x iPhone 8 64GB from R399 per month.

These exclusive offers are available at all 32 stores nation-wide and valid until the 6th June 2023.

Along with the hottest cellular deals in the market, iStore Pre-owned is offering their own unbeatable savings on all pre-owned products.

Visit our stores or shop online which include savings of:

Up to R2600 on iPhone;

Up to R8000 on Mac;

Up to R5400 on iPad;

Up to R3000 on Apple Watch and R1500 on Accessories.

iStore Pre-Owned stores are conveniently located at Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg and the at the Queens Hotel, V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The range of iStore Pre-owned products are competitively priced at the best value possible.

iStore Pre-owned products are thoroughly assessed and restored to ensure a 100% functioning product, with a 12 month warranty included with each product graded and assigned a grade depending on cosmetic appearance.

Additionally, iStore Pre-Owned offer a number of online payment options to suit your pocket. These include:

Payflex – Pay for your order in 4 interest-free, zero-fee payments over 6 weeks and get your order shipped right away;

Mobicred – An online credit application that allows you to shop safely and repay your balance via a convenient debit order over 12 or 24 months;

Float – As quick and easy as a regular credit card purchase. No sign up required – splitting your payments over 6 interest-free monthly instalments.

Warm up your fingers and save

With secure payment options, free delivery nation-wide and a 12-month warranty on all products, it’s practical, easy and safe to shop the best deals.

And the best bit, you can browse all these deals and more with the new iStore Pre-Owned app. What’s more, use the app during the annual sale and be rewarded.

Anyone who downloads and makes a purchase on the iStore Pre-owned app also stands the chance to win their purchase back.

In store and online stock may vary and there is limited stock available so make sure not to miss out!

You can shop online here.

* Subject to limited time offer and stock availability.