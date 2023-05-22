Introducing Araree – World-class protective covers for your smartphone and tablet

Araree was founded in South Korea with a mission to bring you innovative and stylish tech accessories. They are a high-quality brand that embodies style and ultimate protection.

With Araree, you can be confident that your phone will not only be protected from everyday wear and tear, but will also be elevated to new heights of elegance. As the device trade in and second hand market continues to grow, keeping your device free of scratches, bumps and damage will help maintain the value of your device.

So, why not choose something that is sure to stand out from the crowd as well as guarantee your phone’s safety?

The good news is that it is now available online in South Africa from Takealot.

Araree’s products

Araree’s phone cases, as well as their other products, are made using high-quality materials. These include high quality silicone, polycarbonate, and TPU.

Investing in a high-quality phone case is important for any smartphone user, and Araree’s range of covers provides excellent protection against accidental falls or scratches.

The covers are designed with built-in shock absorption, ensuring that your phone stays safe and secure in any situation. It is also super lightweight, making it a pleasure to hold and carry around.

Furthermore, Araree offers you ample choices from their wide range of phone case designs and products for Samsung and Apple products which includes device protection for Smartphones, Tablets, wearable devices

Araree’s headquarters in South Korea play a vital role in the company’s success, especially when it comes to building strong relationships with leading tech giant Samsung.

Moreover, this enables Araree to build their products to Samsung’s exact specifications, making them the perfect fit!

Araree’s most popular products include the:

Araree’s products are a perfect combination of modernity, functionality, and durability. Whether you’re looking for something minimalistic or something with an ultra-sleek design, Araree has got you covered.

And, for South Africans, it just got a whole lot easier to access; you can go ahead and order your favourite Araree product from Takealot and have it delivered straight to your door.

Smartwatch and earbud case covers

Araree offers a variety of smartwatch covers that are perfect for Apple Watches as well as Samsung Galaxy Bud case covers.

These cases are easy to install and have a soft texture that feels lightweight and comfortable against your skin. What’s even more convenient is that Araree’s case material is compatible with wireless charging.

This includes the following:

And let’s not forget the popular Nukin covers for the Galaxy Buds 2, Pro, and Live earbud cases. So, if you want to keep your Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Buds protected without sacrificing style or functionality, Araree’s smartwatch and Galaxy Bud case covers are the way to go.

Cables

Araree’s 1.2 Renergy ADC100C cable provides a Type-C to Type C connection with 100W output and a digital power display for clear, fast charging monitoring.

Its premium quality ensures durability, functionality, and longevity, making it the perfect accessory to keep devices charged and ready to go.

Araree Renergy ADC100C cable: Get it on Takealot.

Get the latest Araree products

Araree is excited to be offering its products to the South African market through leading online stores Takealot.

It has a vast range of products available on these platforms and is actively looking for additional reseller partners in South Africa so that more local customers can get access to Araree’s industry-leading tech products.

If you would like to become a reseller please reach out to the distributor.

To shop for Araree products, visit Takealot today.