Check and Pay your traffic fines quickly and easily with the Fines SA app – Built by Codehesion

Fines SA is the easiest and most cost effective way for individuals, businesses, and fleet owners to check and pay their traffic fines online in South Africa.

It offers a user-friendly interface and the capability of making online payments directly through its online portal.

Once a user has signed up, they can log in to see their outstanding traffic fines.

The user selects which fines they would like to pay, and can make their payment using Snapscan, Zapper, Masterpass, Mobicred, credit and debit cards, or EFT.

Receipt numbers are then sent through electronically for the user’s records.

