Afrihost – The best Broadband ISP in South Africa

Afrihost recently won the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Broadband ISP, thanks to its impressive range of fast, low-latency connectivity solutions and its regular position at the top of the MyBroadband ISP customer satisfaction ratings.

“Our passion for our clients makes us go further – doing more, and providing you with leading services and products,” said Afrihost.

This customer-first attitude is core to Afrihost earning its position as the best broadband ISP in South Africa.

Afrihost’s products

Afrihost offers a wide range of solutions that provide high-speed Internet connectivity, including:

Fibre

Fixed LTE

Fixed 5G

ADSL

Mobile Internet

Analytico speed test data shows that these solutions offer fast speeds, reliable throughput, and low latency to Afrihost customers.

Its fibre products are among its most popular offerings and are built on the networks of South Africa’s top FNOs – including Openserve, Vumatel, Frogfoot, and Octotel.

Afrihost also regularly launches new products to ensure its customers always have access to the latest industry solutions.

Recent examples of this include Afrihost’s 5G packages, and Air Mobile – an MVNO that runs on the MTN network.

“As an Afrihost client, you can expect only the best because we go to extraordinary lengths to make you happy,” said Afrihost.

“No contracts, no credit checks, and no catches are all hallmarks of Afrihost’s service experience.”

