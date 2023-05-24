Broad Media Studios – We make you look awesome

Broad Media Studios has launched, with the sole purpose of making your company, brand, products, services, and executives look awesome.

Broad Media Studios is part of the Broad Media group – the parent company of MyBroadband, BusinessTech, Daily Investor, TopAuto, What’s Next, Business Talk, and Smart Money.

The goal: be at the cutting edge of all things digital media.

But why use words when you have a kick-ass intro video to show off.

What we offer

Broad Media Studios offers a range of professional studio services.

This includes:

Product Videos – Unboxings, Reviews, Promotional Footage.

– Unboxings, Reviews, Promotional Footage. Corporate Videos – Company Profiles, Event Coverage, Internal Communications.

– Company Profiles, Event Coverage, Internal Communications. Executive Interviews – Video Interviews, Video Profiles.

– Video Interviews, Video Profiles. Video Podcasts – Full Video Podcast Production.

– Full Video Podcast Production. Professional Photography – Product Photos, Corporate Photos, Executive Press Shots, Social Media Profiles, Event Coverage.

– Product Photos, Corporate Photos, Executive Press Shots, Social Media Profiles, Event Coverage. Editing – Video and Photo Editing.

– Video and Photo Editing. Copywriting – Press Releases, Advertorials, Event Coverage, Executive Profiles, Thought Leadership.

Below are examples of work we have done for our clients and partners.

Smart Money Season 2 Launch Video

Oppo Find N2 Flip Unboxing Video

MTN Executive Interviews

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Professional Photography

Inside the studio

Below are photos of the inside of Broad Media Studios.

Great news for Broad Media clients

Great news is that Broad Media Studios has partnered with its sister companies to immediately provide them with its professional studio services.

MyBroadband, BusinessTech, Daily Investor, and TopAuto clients can contact their salesperson or primary account manager today to find out how this can benefit them.

Alternatively, to find out how you can work with Broad Media Studios, contact Kevin Lancaster on [email protected]