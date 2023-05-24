How managed IT services can help South African businesses overcome the challenging economy

Managed IT services provide the resilience and agility needed to ride the waves of disruption and move your business forward in a tough economic climate.

This is according to Logicalis, a leading managed IT services provider in South Africa.

Logicalis recently published a whitepaper focused on prioritizing economic resilience in 2023, which offers business leaders a clear perspective on their IT challenges.

This whitepaper is the first in the Logicalis Rethink series and provides valuable insights into how businesses can take advantage of managed IT services.

The economy in 2023

According to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, one-third of the world will be in a recession at some point in 2023.

“Even for countries that are not in recession, it will feel like a recession for hundreds of millions of people,” she said.

This economic turmoil will affect consumer spending significantly, but for the IT industry, there will still be opportunities for growth.

Both Gartner and the IDC believe that overall IT spending will increase by between 4%-7% in 2023, and IT service sales will grow by nearly 8%.

This creates an interesting challenge where businesses must balance significant economic obstacles with opportunities for technological growth and transformation.

Managed IT Services

Managed IT services provide an excellent way to handle the unpredictable 2023 economy.

They offer short-term resilience against the unpredictable global economic situation, providing access to all the services you need while keeping the agility to adapt to different circumstances.

The best-managed IT service providers, such as Logicalis, can help you maximize your existing technology investments, too.

It is for these reasons that, according to the Logicalis Global CIO Report 2023, 77% of CIOs expect to increase spending on outsourced IT and managed services in 2023.

There are many other benefits to managed IT services, too, including:

Protecting your business against talent loss – Managed IT service providers provide digital feedback that enhances the daily user experience, making employees feel more productive and important.

Managed IT service providers provide digital feedback that enhances the daily user experience, making employees feel more productive and important. Improving your security – Managed cloud service providers measure your ongoing security posture to identify and fix issues faster.

Managed cloud service providers measure your ongoing security posture to identify and fix issues faster. Reducing energy costs – Retiring legacy hardware and moving to managed IT services in the cloud will save you money.

Retiring legacy hardware and moving to managed IT services in the cloud will save you money. Protecting the environment – The top managed IT service providers measure your business’s carbon footprint and implement efficient solutions to reduce your environmental impact.

Work with Logicalis

Logicalis prides itself on being an architect of change for organizations that want to succeed in a digital-first world.

The leading managed IT service provider has been operating for over 25 years and has helped thousands of businesses embrace digital transformation.

Thanks to its many IT competencies and a large team of talented IT experts, it is the best option to help your organization build a blueprint for success.

Click here to download the Logicalis whitepaper.