South Africa’s all-in-one solution provider for renewable energy

Magneto Renewable Energy has quickly become a leading provider of renewable energy solutions in South Africa.

With an ever-increasing demand for reliable energy, progressive government policies and increased levels of load shedding, Magneto Renewable Energy is bringing South Africa into a new era of cost-effective sustainability.

Founded by Tevo, the makers of the Magneto LED Lantern, Magneto Renewable Energy is revolutionising the renewable energy sector by streamlining the procurement process and providing a one-stop-shop solution.

Typically, individual components are sourced from multiple suppliers and unfortunately, with the current high demand of renewable energy components in South Africa, the risk of stock running low is at an unprecedented high!

Consequently, working with multiple suppliers can add unnecessary complexity to the process which is inevitably increasing lead times, causing delays and negatively affecting overall cost.

Magneto Renewable Energy’s comprehensive system provides panels, inverters, batteries, cabling and solar installation equipment, removing the need for multiple suppliers.

By strategically leveraging Tevo’s well established logistics chain, Magneto Renewable Energy can effectively stock, manage and distribute their high-quality products throughout South Africa.

With their commitment to providing cost-effective products, dedicated technical support, experience in the latest PV technology and their global network, Magneto Renewable Energy is truly lighting the way for renewable energy in South Africa!

Magneto LiFePo4 Batteries

Magneto Renewable Energy provides a wide range of long-lasting, fast-charging, ultra-efficient energy storage solutions.

LiFePo4 batteries are the ideal solution for current solar installation needs. They last longer and recharge faster, saving time, saving money and reducing risk throughout their lifetime.

LiFePo4 battery chemistry is stable and safe. Each battery is fitted with a Battery Management System (BMS) that actively monitors charge and discharge cycles to protect the cells against overcurrent and overvoltage.

LiFePo4 batteries are lighter and more compact, making installation easier.

LiFePo4 batteries charge faster with better efficiency and more lifecycles.

A longer lifespan means having to replace your batteries less often.

The Magneto LiFePo4 batteries are imported and supported by Magneto Renewable Energy with a standard 10yr or 6000cycle warranty.

Click here to view the warranty document.

Lithium-LiFePo4 Rack Mount – 5.1kWh / 9.6kWh

Lithium-LiFePo4 Wall Mount – 5.1kWh / 7.6kWh

Magneto Renewable Energy provides a wide range of long-lasting, fast-charging, ultra-efficient energy storage solutions. Browse our catalogue here.

