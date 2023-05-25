All the flagship-level features on Xiaomi’s affordable Redmi Note 12 smartphones

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 smartphones are now available in South Africa – bringing unrivalled value to the country’s smartphone market.

There are three Redmi Note 12 smartphones to choose from:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 – R5,499

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro – R7,499

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G – R11,999

These smartphones offer flagship features at an affordable price, making them a must-buy if you are looking for a new phone.

We have detailed the top features of the Redmi Note 12 smartphones, below.

Amazing photography

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 smartphones offer excellent photography features that far exceed more expensive devices.

The flagship Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with an astonishing 200MP UltraHD camera array that positions this smartphone as a photography king.

The Note 12 Pro and Note 12 also offer unrivalled cameras at their price points, giving users 108MP and 50MP primary sensors, respectively.

The value of having sensors with such high megapixel counts is that you can capture photos in higher resolutions – meaning your image will retain its quality even when displayed on bigger screens.

All three camera systems also use the latest AI technologies to help you take the best photos in all situations.

For example: If you have ever tried to take photos at night, you will know that your pictures often come out grainy and unclear.

Xiaomi’s AI-powered cameras will solve this problem and help you capture high-quality, crisp photos even in low-light conditions.

Excellent battery life

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 smartphones offer excellent battery life that makes them ideal for beating long periods of load-shedding.

They all come with 5,000mAh batteries – keeping these smartphones powered for multiple days at a time.

When you do need to charge your phone, you will love their impressive fast charging technologies. These offer the following wattages:

Redmi Note 12 – 33W

Redmi Note 12 Pro – 67W

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G – 120W

In the case of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, its astonishing 120W HyperCharge technology will power your smartphone up from 0-100% in only 19 minutes.

HyperCharge is therefore the ultimate charging technology for beating load-shedding.

Brilliant display

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 smartphones all use FHD+ displays that come with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate.

This refresh rate will be extremely noticeable, particularly if you are used to smartphones with 60Hz or 90Hz displays.

Faster refresh rates enable more frames to be shown per second – with a 120Hz refresh rate showing twice as many frames per second than a 60Hz display.

You will enjoy this higher refresh rate when swiping through your Redmi Note 12’s menus and apps, and it is also hugely beneficial when gaming – provides a much more fluid experience.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ 5G both support Dolby Vision, too, and the Note 12 Pro+ 5G also supports HDR10+. These technologies will improve brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy when watching media on your phone.

Get your Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 today

The Redmi Note 12 smartphones are now available from South Africa’s top retailers – including MTN, Vodacom, and the MIA store.

Check them out today to learn more about their unrivalled value for money and flagship-level features.