Bluetti showcased off-grid energy solutions at Enlit Africa 2023

South Africa’s electricity landscape has been grappling with persistent power shortages and unreliable grid systems.

In light of this, Bluetti recognized the pressing need for reliable and sustainable off-grid energy solutions and announced to expand its business in the South African market, aiming to revolutionize the way energy is stored and utilized, offering innovative products that provide uninterrupted power supply, especially in regions prone to blackouts or with limited access to the main electricity grid.

During the exhibition, Bluetti showcased a wide range of energy solutions for South African consumers and businesses, including energy storage systems (ESS) for whole-house applications, solar generators for home backup, portable power stations for outdoor scenarios, and solar panels to make green and free energy easily available.

This empowers users to take control of their energy consumption and reduce their reliance on the traditional grid.

Bluetti EP500Pro: More power at hand, less reliance on the grid.

Featuring 3,000W continuous AC power and 5,100Wh capacity, EP500Pro is a one-stop power backup for outage protection.

The average power consumption for a family comes to 3kWh or so, meaning that EP500Pro can cover almost all power needs at home, even high-wattage appliances like refrigerators, electric kettles, microwaves, washing machines, and hair dryers for a day or two.

The intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) and LiFePO4 battery chemistry bring the EP500Pro incredible safety and durability – over 3500 charge cycles for almost 10 years lifespan.

As soon the grid goes down, the UPS function ensures seamless power to kick in within 20ms to keep essential loads running without interruption.

Bluetti AC500: Expandable power, tailored-made for any occasion.

AC500 made its debut on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and achieved remarkable success.

In just two months, it raised over $12 million from 5,183 backers, breaking the world record for any portable power station fundraising event.

AC500 is ideal when considering reliable backup power for emergencies or unexpected blackouts.

It welcomes up to six B300 battery packs for a total capacity of 18,432Wh. Furthermore, thanks to the Fusion Box Pro, two AC500 sets can be connected in series to boast up to a 240V/6,000W output and 36,864Wh capacity, making it a solid power centre to run most home appliances for days or weeks.

AC200MAX, EB70, EB55, EB3A: What you need, when you need it.

Being one of the most popular power stations throughout the Bluetti store, AC200MAX is an ideal option for those seeking a budget-saving solution to access energy storage batteries.

Its capacity can be grown while working with B230/B300 expansion battery packs for more power needs at home and in the wild.

Portable power stations like Bluetti EB70, EB55, and EB3A, have been long-loved by a large number of outdoor enthusiasts for years.

These models win over most competitors in the market with similar features regarding capacity, voltage, power, functional outlets, portability, etc.

Introducing project LAAF – Lighting An African Family

The project LAAF is one of Bluetti’s welfare initiatives aimed at giving lighting and electricity to families in remote areas of Africa.

Bluetti engages in philanthropic activities as it believes everyone is entitled to equal opportunities for happiness and prosperity.

Since 2021, Bluetti has assisted over 2,000 Kenyan households with easier access to electricity in a sustainable manner.

Bluetti recently donated 100 E-40 power stations to students at Yabatech University to boost their learning and growing environment.

