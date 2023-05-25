Silhouette Cameo 4 – The ultimate vinyl cutter for all businesses

The Silhouette Cameo 4 is an excellent choice for businesses that need a vinyl cutter capable of handling a wide range of materials.

Available from JG Electronics, this cutter can be added to an existing printing or branding system, or used as a standalone vinyl cutter.

It boasts scalable software, exceptional cutting precision, is extremely easy to use, and is well priced.

These features make the Silhouette Cameo 4 the ultimate cutting machine for small and medium-sized operations.

Cameo 4 features

The Silhouette Cameo 4 improves upon previous models with its superior cutting speed, strength, and precision.

It offers a 300% increase in cutting speed compared to Silhouette Cameo 3, and a 5kg downward cutting force – the best cutting strength at the Cameo 4’s price point.

In fact, this 5kg downward force is 20-times that of the Cameo 3 and allows this machine to cut much thicker materials – including flock, foam, crepe paper, and even certain leathers.

For added utility, the Silhouette Cameo 4 can also cut without a cutting mat, and comes with a selection of integrated tracing and cutting features that simplify the process of getting the perfect cut.

Greater usability

The Silhouette Cameo 4 combines its versatile cutting abilities with being very easy to use.

To achieve this, the Cameo 4 leverages both its hardware and software.

This is best illustrated by the Cameo 4’s auto-set blade. When used with the free Silhouette Studio software, this blade will automatically fix to the correct cutting depth, depending on the substrate used.

This ensures you get the best cut every time, without requiring any extra skill from the user.

Silhouette Studio can also be upgraded to provide even more functionality through three premium packages:

Designer Edition

The first upgrade from the basic edition includes features such as PNG autotrace, layers, shadow tool, and font manager.

Designer Edition+

The next level includes advanced rhinestone capabilities, flexishapes, puzzle generation, and advanced warping.

Business Edition

The final level includes handwritten font creation, a matrix copy feature, multi-cutter support, and the ability to import AI, CDR, and EPS files.

You can see the full specifications of what each level offers here.

Shop at JG Electronics

You can purchase the Silhouette Cameo 4 from JG Electronics, South Africa’s ultimate supplier of heat presses, sublimation printers, vinyl cutters, and printing consumables in South Africa.

JG Electronics provides excellent post-sale support and 24/7 availability through its online store, and customers benefit from free one-on-one training and support from the JG Electronics online helpdesk.

Those who prefer a physical store can visit one of its branches in in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein for more information.

Click here to learn more about the Silhouette Cameo 4 Business Cutter.