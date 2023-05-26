Unveiling a Marvel of Innovation: The HUAWEI P60 Pro is a True Camera Masterpiece

HUAWEI is no stranger to making premium smartphones that rival the best in the market. The newly launched HUAWEI P60 Pro has been ranked No. 1 Smartphone Camera by DXOMARK. Complementing its leading camera quality is the stunning design, durable Kunlun Glass, and more.

It is a marvel of design and technology. In today’s crowded smartphone world, where it’s not easy to stand out from the hundreds of other models, the HUAWEI P60 Pro has managed to make a splash and catch the attention of smartphone enthusiasts.

Here’s how the HUAWEI P60 Pro brings together style, innovation, and performance.

Rococo Pearl: One-of-a-kind finish

The Rococo Pearl finish is undoubtedly the most striking aspect of the HUAWEI P60 Pro.

Drawing inspiration from the ornate and intricate Rococo style that flourished in 18th-century France, the Rococo Pearl finish embodies the perfect harmony of art and nature.

Utilising the industry’s first Pearl Texture Design that uses natural mineral pearl powder to give the phone a lustrous sheen reminiscent of the enchanting glow of mother-of-pearl.

Each individual HUAWEI P60 Pro in Rococo Pearl is uniquely different from the others, thanks to the artful fusion of handcrafted artisanal techniques and state-of-the-art production methods.

Just as each piece of mother-of-pearl possesses a distinct lustre and surface texture, every design is truly one of a kind.

For the camera module, the HUAWEI P60 Pro adopts the Eye of Light Design, placing the most used main camera in the module’s center.

The telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lenses are arranged around the main camera’s sovereign placement, presenting a classic camera array and putting the novelty back into the act of photo-taking.

Zoom in like a pro

Moving on to the camera, the HUAWEI P60 Pro amazes with its Ultra-Lighting XMAGE Camera system ensures stunning, high-definition photographs with ultra-high dynamic range, even in low-light conditions.

Both the Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera and Ultra Lighting Main Camera boast impressive sensors.

The Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera captures the invisible wonders of the night with ease, thanks to the groundbreaking Ultra Lighting Lens Group with its large F2.1 aperture, allowing for more light to be gathered than ever before.

Innovative design elements, such as HUAWEI’s own Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera with Multiple Lens Groups, have broken new ground in telephoto solutions.

With its super light sensitivity and ability to restore details in dark situations, it can achieve high-definition photographs with ultra-high dynamic range.

The Long Travel Slide Zoom Lens Group, for instance, offers flexible control of focusing distance, allowing for crisp imaging across a wide range of distances, from long-distance zoom to macro focus images.

Furthermore, the combination of groundbreaking hardware with advanced algorithms allows even amateur photographers to shoot breathtaking low-light photographs.

Take amazing photos even in the dark

When it comes to the Ultra Lighting Main Camera, the HUAWEI P60 Pro comes equipped with a large F1.4 physical aperture.

It also introduces the Large Aperture High Transmittance Lens Group, significantly improving the rate of light passing through the lens.

On top of that, the camera features an upgraded photosensitive detector and an RYYB SuperSensing device, which substantially improves the low light performance.

As a result, the phone achieves the largest light intake in the smartphone camera industry.

Combined with the HUAWEI XD Fusion Texture Engine, this high level of light input allows the camera to capture exceptional detail across various lighting conditions.

The variable aperture size is automatically adjusted using AI in different scenes and photography genres.

In low-light conditions, the AI algorithm switches to an F1.4 large aperture, increasing the amount of light entering the lens and brightening the photograph.

When taking group photos in well-lit environments, the AI selects a smaller F4.0 aperture to expand the depth of field, ensuring all subjects, whether in the background or foreground, appear clearly in the photograph.

For landscape photography, the AI selects an F2.0 aperture to capture as much light as possible while retaining detail with a sufficient depth of field.

Immersive and comfortable Quad-Curve display

The Quad-Curve display of the HUAWEI P60 Pro makes for a boundless and more immersive viewing experience. But it’s also designed with user comfort in mind.

The curved edges provide a secure grip and precise touch, making it a pleasure to hold and interact with throughout the day.

Additionally, the sleek design of the Quad-Curve display aligns perfectly with the smartphone’s back panel, giving the device a thinner, more refined appearance.

With the HUAWEI P60 Pro’s extraordinary design, unmatched camera features and comfortable grip, you won’t want to put the smartphone down.

The smartphone is now available in South Africa and can purchased on the HUAWEI online store.