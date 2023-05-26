Standard Bank returns as sponsor to the Kingsmead Book Fair 2023

Kingsmead College is set to once again be transformed into a bibliophile heaven on May 27 for the annual Kingsmead Book Fair (KBF) – one of the major highlights on the country’s annual literary calendar – sponsored by Standard Bank Wealth and Investment.

Now in its 11th year, the Kingsmead Book Fair aims to promote literacy and encourage a love of learning. Its vision is to showcase the talents of international and South African authors through book readings, author panels and stimulating workshops. All proceeds from the event go towards the Kingsmead Trust, which awards bursaries to Kingsmead College Senior School.

Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive Officer: Personal and Private Banking at Standard Bank Group, explains that Standard Bank Wealth and Investment has returned as headline sponsor this year as the initiative remains in strong alignment with the bank’s goal of empowering South Africans through literacy and elevating the role of arts and culture in the continent’s growth story.

Running concurrently to the fair is a community initiative book drive to collect gently loved books as well as tickets given to children from disadvantaged schools without access or means to attend the fair.

“Recognising the power of investing in literacy initiatives to change the trajectory of the country, Standard Bank is committed to enabling improved literacy in the country and nurturing a love for reading,” says Montjane. “When children can read, they are more likely to finish school, get a decent job, lift their family out of poverty and grow our economy.”

After a successful launch in 2022, the KBF Young Writers’ competition, which seeks to celebrate the talents of young writers across our country, will go ahead again this year.

Open to school children aged six to 18 years, the competition encourages writers to submit an original piece of work based on the theme of this year’s KBF theme: Courage.

“Standard Bank is thrilled to be part of an initiative that develops young, aspiring writers of tomorrow,” says Christopher Browne, Group Head: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment. “The competition will undoubtedly elevate their careers and play a role in moulding the continent’s next generation of storytellers.”

This year’s fair will offer a variety of events, including talks and panel discussion hosted by prominent local and international authors and thought leaders as well as wine, gin and food stalls. Book lovers will also have a chance to pick through and purchase a plethora of books in genres ranging from true crime to fantasy and everything in between.

Standard Bank Wealth and Investment will host clients at the hospitality suite at this year’s fair as well as two panel discussions, led by the bank’s experts, on financial planning in turbulent times and intergenerational wealth from a young founder’s perspective.

“Beyond promoting literacy in the country, the KBF provides us with a platform to connect with our customers on issues that may be keeping them up at night, such as financial planning and preservation in an increasingly uncertain economic environment. Furthermore, our partnership with Kingsmead demonstrates our commitment to delivering beyond-banking solutions and experiences that truly add value to our clients’ lives,” Browne concludes.

Click here to learn more about the Kingsmead Book Fair programme