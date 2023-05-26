Brace yourself for Stage 8 or even 10 winter load-shedding – Hohm Energy is your solar solution

The winter chill is fast approaching, and with it, an impending surge in energy demand. The winter electricity peak-demand is expected to increase by an astounding 4,000 MW, putting a further strain on the already overwhelmed national grid.

Eskom has recently flagged the possibility of Stage 8 load shedding, while recent projections by Hohm Energy suggest that even a grim Stage 10 could be on the horizon. But there is a beacon of hope in this power crisis: Hohm Energy, South Africa’s solar marketplace platform, where you can put an end to your load-shedding woes.

Eskom’s load-shedding has hit unprecedented levels in 2023, with South Africa experiencing an average of Stage 4 load shedding daily and having eclipsed the entirety of last year’s load-shedding by the 12th of May this year already.

Further, Eskom recently confirmed that they have 3,000MW less supply available this winter compared to last year. This escalating situation paints a gloomy picture of the upcoming winter season, but you don’t have to be left in the cold and dark.

With Hohm Energy, you can take control of your power supply and secure a reliable source of energy for your home or business. At Hohm Energy, we have engineered a software platform that connects you with trusted solar installers, providing a turnkey, quality solar solution for the power-strapped nation.

We understand the urgency of the situation. That’s why we’ve made it quick and easy for decision makers in households to generate a solar proposal on our platform. It takes just three minutes to explore the solar options best suited to your needs and budget.

So far, we’ve facilitated over 13,000 matches between customers and solar installers, leading to R2.7 billion worth of quoted solar solutions. With our user base already exceeding 30,000, we’ve generated a staggering 82 Megawatts of solar demand and successfully brokered R1.4 billion worth of finance applications to leading retail banks in SA.

To make the much needed transition to solar energy more accessible, we’ve also partnered with MFC, a division of Nedbank, offering innovative solar finance products akin to asset-backed vehicle finance. You don’t even need to have a bond or to bank with Nedbank to qualify.

Furthermore, we’ve collaborated with other leading retail banks including FNB, Investec, and Merchant West. Our partnership ensures all South Africans have access to solar loan finance applications, making solar solutions affordable and within reach for everyone.

“The leading financial institutions trust Hohm because we take full responsibility for the process and quality of each solar installation, using vetted installers and Tier-1 products. This assures them the solar systems they finance are compliant, beneficial to the client and environment, and are financially sound from a risk perspective,” says David Allardice, CMO at Hohm Energy.

Winter is indeed coming, and with it, the probability of Stage 8, or even Stage 10 load- shedding. But you now have the power to change your own energy situation. We encourage you to make the proactive decision to explore our solar solutions.

Generate your solar proposal in just three minutes on Hohm Energy’s platform and discover how they can bring light and warmth into your home this winter.

The situation is serious. Don’t let the nation’s power crisis leave you in the dark and cold. Embrace the power of the sun and a seriously simple solar solution: Hohm Energy, South Africa’s turnkey Solar Marketplace – your path to ending load-shedding is just a few clicks away.

Sign up with Hohm Energy and protect your family from load-shedding this winter