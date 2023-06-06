The incredible reach of MyBroadband

MyBroadband is the best platform to advertise your technology products and services in South Africa.

This is thanks to its 3 million monthly South African readers who consume a combined 9 million pages each month.

Not only does this make MyBroadband South Africa’s biggest IT publication, it is larger than all of the country’s other prominent IT websites combined.

A key to this huge reach is the high-quality content that MyBroadband publishes – including the latest local ICT industry news and informative tech feature articles.

MyBroadband’s readers also love its What’s Next video interviews, which feature the leading voices from the South African ICT industry.

Influential audience

MyBroadband’s large audience is made even more impressive by the fact the majority of these readers are South Africa’s top ICT decision-makers and purchasing influencers.

62% of MyBroadband’s readers are C-level executives, managers, or business owners, while 61% of MyBroadband’s audience advises their companies on which broadband, telecoms, and IT products and services to buy.

This equates to a monthly ICT spend of R6 billion being influenced by individuals who read MyBroadband.

Additionally, 10 million South Africans rely on advice from MyBroadband readers on which consumer broadband, telecoms, and IT products and services they should buy.

Advertise on MyBroadband

MyBroadband offers a range of marketing solutions that make it simple to promote your products and services to its influential audience.

These advertising solutions all offer outstanding reach and a high ROI, and include:

Sponsored articles

Social media promotions

Homepage takeovers

Category takeovers

What’s Next interviews

Video unboxings

Video reviews

Dedicated mailers

Display banners

The MyBroadband marketing team will manage your entire campaign, too, including targeting, performance optimisation, and reporting.

Contact MyBroadband’s marketing team today to learn more.