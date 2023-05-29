Level-7 Internet acquires Fliber – A new era of growth and innovation begins

Level-7 Internet, a leading South African ISP, has acquired connectivity service provider Fliber.

Fliber operates in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, and after several years of close collaboration with Level-7 Internet, the latter has become Fliber’s sole shareholder.

This acquisition will propel Fliber to new heights, as it brings forth a host of opportunities, advancements in technology, and an expanded presence in Newcastle.

With Level-7 Internet’s extensive expertise and Fliber’s strong community support, this acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both entities.

Building upon excellence

With 30 years of combined experience in the telecommunications industry, Level-7 Internet has established itself as a trusted provider of cutting-edge connectivity solutions.

Its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has earned the ISP a stellar reputation among businesses and individuals alike.

By acquiring Fliber, Level-7 will leverage its expertise and resources to drive further growth and deliver enhanced services to customers in Newcastle and beyond.

The region has shown remarkable growth potential, and through this acquisition, Level-7 Internet will enable Fliber to further invest in network infrastructure and offer an expanded range of services to cater to the increasing demands of the community.

Fliber will continue to provide the same excellent customer service its customers are used to, and its proactive approach to embracing technological advancements will remain unchanged, too.

New leadership

Under the new management structure, Fliber will be guided by Shanté Marais, a dedicated and experienced member of the Fliber team.

With an in-depth understanding of the company’s operations and a passion for delivering exceptional service, Marais is poised to lead Fliber into a prosperous future.

She brings a wealth of knowledge to the role of Business Manager, ensuring a smooth transition and continued success for the company.

“I am incredibly excited about the collaboration between Level-7 Internet and Fliber, and the tremendous possibilities it brings for the Newcastle community,” said Marais.

“Together, we will introduce exciting developments and new technologies that will revolutionise connectivity in the region.”

“I am truly grateful for the unwavering support Fliber has received from the community, and we are committed to exceeding their expectations as we embark on this new journey of growth and progress,” added Marais.

Exciting times in Newcastle

The acquisition of Fliber by Level-7 Internet marks an exciting new chapter for those living in Newcastle.

With Level-7’s wealth of knowledge and experience, coupled with Fliber’s strong community support and commitment to innovation, customers can look forward to an enhanced range of services, advanced technologies, and improved connectivity.

Led by Shanté Marais, Fliber is well-positioned to achieve new levels of success and play a pivotal role in transforming Newcastle into a digitally-empowered community.

First published by Newcastillian News.