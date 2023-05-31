Lenovo’s Unwavering Commitment: Empowering Channel Partners in South Africa for Unparalleled Success

Lenovo’s commitment to supporting its channel and distributor network is exemplified through various initiatives and programs.

Recognizing the crucial role played by resellers and distributors in their business ecosystem, Lenovo consistently invests in empowering and enabling its partners.

This support is showcased through comprehensive training programs, dedicated resources, and cutting-edge tools that enhance the capabilities and expertise of channel partners.

Lenovo also extends financial assistance through attractive rebate programs, ensuring mutual success and growth.

By fostering strong relationships and open communication channels, Lenovo continues to prioritize the needs and success of its channel and distributor network, driving collaborative growth in the dynamic market landscape.

Lenovo’s programs

Lenovo goes beyond conventional measures such as rebates, services, and solutions to provide an extensive suite of programs designed to empower its business partners.

Lenovo Elevate, Lenovo 360, and Lenovo Listens are just a few examples of the comprehensive initiatives available to channel partners and distributors.

Lenovo Elevate equips partners with invaluable resources, training, and support, enabling them to excel in the competitive market landscape.

Lenovo 360 offers a holistic approach, providing partners with end-to-end solutions and tools to enhance their business efficiency and customer experience.

Additionally, Lenovo Listens creates a direct feedback loop, ensuring that partners’ voices are heard, and their needs are addressed, fostering a collaborative relationship between Lenovo and its valued business partners.

With these innovative programs, Lenovo demonstrates its steadfast dedication to the success and growth of its channel network.

We detail what each of these programmes offers, below.

Lenovo Elevate

Lenovo Elevate is a comprehensive program offered by Lenovo to empower its business partners. It provides a range of valuable resources, training, and support to help partners excel in their respective markets.

Through Lenovo Elevate, partners gain access to a wealth of tools and educational materials that enhance their skills, knowledge, and expertise.

The program aims to enable partners to deliver exceptional customer experiences, maximize their sales potential, and drive business growth

For the first time, the Lenovo unmanaged channel will be able to earn rebates with Lenovo Elevate, a membership program designed for the unmanaged channel.

The reseller must join target groups at the beginning of each quarter and select the sales targets for their company.

Elevate has an advantage since these resellers can also participate in selling Lenovo’s full portfolio of solutions whether that is from the Intelligent Devices Group or the Infrastructure Solutions Group.

This program aims to enable and grow each of these unmanaged partners to have access to Lenovo’s entire portfolio of end-to-end solutions.

Elevate is the stepping stone to enable unmanaged resellers to grow and become part of the Lenovo 360 program and its benefits.

Lenovo 360

Lenovo 360 is an all-inclusive program designed to provide end-to-end solutions and tools for Lenovo’s business partners.

This initiative offers a holistic approach that addresses various aspects of partners’ businesses, including sales, marketing, technical support, and operations.

Lenovo 360 equips partners with a wide range of resources, such as customizable marketing materials, sales enablement tools, technical assistance, and operational support.

By leveraging the comprehensive offerings of Lenovo 360, partners can enhance their business efficiency, optimize customer experiences, and drive growth.

This program reinforces Lenovo’s commitment to supporting its partners at every stage of their business journey, ensuring their success in a rapidly evolving market.

Lenovo 360 is a global channel partner framework that provides easier access to the entire Lenovo portfolio – including devices, infrastructure, services, and solutions.

It focuses on helping Lenovo business partners provide service-led and solutions-based offerings to their customers, and drive new revenue streams by embracing the everything-as-a-service consumption model.

In February, Lenovo unveiled the next chapter of Lenovo 360. This includes:

Lenovo 360 Engage – Creating new ways for partners to “learn and earn” through five core competencies that, upon completion, will equip Lenovo Business Partners to increase sales opportunities.

– Creating new ways for partners to “learn and earn” through five core competencies that, upon completion, will equip Lenovo Business Partners to increase sales opportunities. Expanded Lenovo 360 Circle – Providing access to tools, resources, and networking opportunities to support partners’ corporate sustainability journeys.

– Providing access to tools, resources, and networking opportunities to support partners’ corporate sustainability journeys. Lenovo 360 Solutions Hub – Providing sales enablement assets and integrated tools to deliver priority outcomes and build sales proposals faster.

The programme includes sales accelerators that double the value of your revenue across the following products and services:

Intel Xeon scalable processors sold with selected Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile servers.

All Windows Server and Microsoft SQL Server ROKs and related CALs.

All Lenovo Premier Support Services sales.

The programme was also recently enhanced to improve the value that authorized resellers receive.

Lenovo Listens

Lenovo Listens is an initiative by Lenovo that prioritizes open communication and feedback from its customers and business partners.

It provides a platform for stakeholders to voice their opinions, concerns, and suggestions directly to Lenovo.

By actively listening to the feedback received, Lenovo can better understand the needs and expectations of its partners and customers, enabling them to make informed decisions and improvements to their products, services, and overall business strategies.

Lenovo Listens serves as a collaborative channel for fostering stronger relationships and ensuring that Lenovo’s offerings align with the evolving requirements of its valued stakeholders.

Lenovo Listens comprises an annual survey that collects valuable information on how employees and partners view working for and with Lenovo across various areas and using different metrics, like a knowledge base on:

How to become a partner

How to place an order

Articles on verticals that Lenovo sells to

Partner program information

The Lenovo newsletter

Direct communication with a Lenovo team member on any questions the partner or distributor might have.

The results of this platform are used to improve Lenovo’s relationships with its channel – and the company encourages all partners to contribute.

