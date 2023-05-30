Dell Precision 7780 – Power your passion with the performance of Precision

The Precision 7780 is Dell’s most powerful 17-inch mobile workstation to date and the perfect companion for professionals who need top performance at all times.

It will power through any tasks you throw at it, thanks to it packing the best hardware on the market – including up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics card, and 128GB of memory.

The Precision 7780 also comes with a crisp display, impressive battery options, and intuitive software, making it the ultimate portable workstation for power users.

CPU, GPU, and Memory

The first thing you will notice when selecting the configuration for your workstation is how many customisation options Dell has made available.

Everything from the CPU and GPU, to your storage and memory can be customised – ensuring you get the exact features and intelligent performance you need to complete all your important business tasks.

The most notable of these component choices are:

CPU – Intel Core i5-13600HX, i7-13850HX, or i9-13950HX.

– Intel Core i5-13600HX, i7-13850HX, or i9-13950HX. GPU – Various options ranging from Intel UHD integrated graphics to Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 5000 16GB GDDR6 GPU.

– Various options ranging from Intel UHD integrated graphics to Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 5000 16GB GDDR6 GPU. RAM – 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB DDR5 memory.

– 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB DDR5 memory. Storage – 256GB up to 16TB via four Gen 4 M.2 SSD slots.

Even the workstation’s operating system comes in several options. The most popular of these choices is Windows 11 Pro, but you can also choose Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Pro with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Ubuntu, or RedHat Enterprise Linux 9.2.

All of this customisability ensures that there is a Dell Precision 7780 that suits every type of professional – and with advanced thermals that include a dual-opposing output fan with liquid polymer blades and dual intake venting, you can be assured of receiving peak performance at all times.

Display, Battery, and Connectivity

One of the biggest benefits of buying the Dell Precision 7780’s is its large display.

Its 17.3-inch 16:9 aspect ratio screen significantly outsizes standard 15.6-inch laptops, and this extra space is particularly useful if you regularly multitask and want to open several windows on a single screen.

The 17.3-inch panels also boast excellent quality – particularly the top-of-the-range 3,840 x 2,160 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness.

This display is ideal if you need to edit or view content in 4K, as is its 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut and ComfortView Plus technology.

Additionally, the Precision 7780’s 120Hz refresh rate will provide an incredibly smooth experience when navigating through all of your applications and media.

Dell has complemented this impressive level of performance with outstanding battery life in the Precision 7780.

There are several batteries you can choose from, ranging in capacity from 83Wh to 93Wh, along with 180W or 240W power adaptors.

This will ensure you have enough power to work from anywhere and at any time, which is a critical consideration for businesses that offer hybrid and remote working.

The laptop’s connectivity options are equally conducive to on-the-go work and let you access up to 5G connectivity through its Qualcomm SDX55 internal modem, as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

You also get the following ports and slots:

Two ThunderBolt 4 / USB 4.0 Type-C ports

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort alt mode

USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare

USB 3.2 Gen 1 port

HDMI 2.0a port (UMA)/1 HDMI 2.1 port (DGPU)

RJ45 Ethernet port

Headset (headphone and microphone combo) port

SmartCard Reader

Nano-SIM-card slot

SD-card slot

Wedge-shaped lock slot

Productivity meets sustainability

Dell has equipped its Precision 7780 laptops with a wide range of useful productivity features to optimise your daily workflows.

This includes the Dell Optimizer suite of tools, which includes:

ExpressSign-In – Initiates Windows Hello by walking in front of your laptop (The webcam comes with an integrated camera shutter).

Initiates Windows Hello by walking in front of your laptop (The webcam comes with an integrated camera shutter). ExpressConnect – Optimises your network performance.

Optimises your network performance. ExpressCharge – Dell’s fast-charge technology.

Dell’s fast-charge technology. ExpressResponse – Manage the speed and performance of your critical applications.

Manage the speed and performance of your critical applications. Dell Intelligent Audio – Enhances audio functionality during online meetings.

There are also a range of hardware-based security features like a fingerprint reader, chassis intrusion detection, battery removal detection, and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 certification.

All of these features are packed into a laptop that was built according to industry-leading sustainability principles.

It is the first workstation model ever to be built using reclaimed carbon fibre and renewable bioplastic.

In total, these mobile workstations are made out of up to 21% recycled plastic, while their packaging is made from 100% recycled or renewable materials.

Get the Dell Precision 7780

Dell has equipped the Precision 7780 workstation with all of the Microsoft and Adobe programs you will need – including Microsoft Office Home, Business, or Professional, as well as Adobe Acrobat Standard or Pro – and its impressive hardware can handle all your intensive third-party applications, too.

This makes the Dell Precision 7780 the ultimate portable workstation for all professionals, and the best option for businesses looking to boost productivity in their workforce.

Contact Axiz for more information here.