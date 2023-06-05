Why innovative universities and colleges are choosing Huawei Cloud

Huawei Cloud is the ultimate cloud platform for South African educational institutions that want to leverage the latest technologies – including 5G, cloud computing, IoT, and AI.

These technologies help educators make learning more accessible, enjoyable, and effective as they facilitate online lesson preparation, interactive teaching, digital learning analysis, online evaluations, and much more.

Cutting-edge technologies are also playing a key role in helping educational institutions solve many modern challenges.

For example: recent HEITSA (Higher Education Information Technology South Africa) research highlighted the key challenges that tertiary institutions are experiencing in South Africa:

Security – Tertiary institutions must guard against financial losses and protect their data.

– Tertiary institutions must guard against financial losses and protect their data. Digital direction – The future is digital, and tertiary institutions must embrace this.

– The future is digital, and tertiary institutions must embrace this. Resources – Effective learning materials are needed to deliver high-quality education.

– Effective learning materials are needed to deliver high-quality education. Risk management – Educational institutions must mitigate risk through disaster recovery and compliance.

– Educational institutions must mitigate risk through disaster recovery and compliance. Digital environment – Tertiary institutions must foster better learning experiences through technology.

Huawei Cloud is expertly equipped to help higher learning institutions solve these challenges through its robust cloud infrastructure.

Huawei Cloud as an Educational Service

Huawei Cloud provides educational institutions with secure, stable, and high-quality cloud services that revolutionise the learning experience for both teachers and students.

It offers these services on its robust cloud infrastructure, including two points of presence and three availability zones in South Africa.

Huawei Cloud’s South African cloud infrastructure is also highly scalable and supports an unrivalled suite of tools and services that will take educational institutions to the next level.

The technology is supported by an extensive experience and knowledge base earned by the Huawei Cloud teams working with over 2,800 universities and research institutions globally, along with 500,000 primary and secondary schools, to help these institutions leverage the full benefits of the cloud.

Thanks to Huawei’s unrivalled research and development budget, these educational institutions benefit from ongoing , iterative enhancements and innovation.

These combined benefits make Huawei Cloud the best partner for South Africa tertiary education institution’s cloud needs.

Huawei Cloud solutions

Huawei Cloud offers solutions built on its impressive cloud infrastructure that cover several facets of the educational journey – from online learning and the provision of educational resources, to applications that keep core infrastructure running smoothly.

Additionally, Huawei Cloud uses AI and machine learning to provide excellent advantages to academic institutions, including:

Service neutrality – Huawei will not monetise customer data, develop industry applications, or make equity investments in application partners.

– Huawei will not monetise customer data, develop industry applications, or make equity investments in application partners. Multi-cloud coordination – Huawei Cloud eliminates silos and lets data easily be shared on the cloud.

– Huawei Cloud eliminates silos and lets data easily be shared on the cloud. Uncompromising security – Huawei Cloud will meet all your security and compliance needs.

Learn more about Huawei Cloud’s education solutions.