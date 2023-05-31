Game’s helping you this winter with a range of load shedding solutions

Game, a top provider of energy solutions, has introduced creative load shedding solutions to assist households and businesses in coping with power outages as load shedding is projected to move into level 8 in the near future.

With winter upon us, the electrical grid is sure to struggle to keep up with the rising demand for electricity.

Katherine Madley, Vice President of Brand Marketing notes: “We understand the impact of load shedding on South Africans, we have worked with our merchandise team to procure a comprehensive and diverse range of solutions to suit all types of households or businesses to help ease the burden.”

“These solutions include backup power systems and energy-efficient appliances such as LED lighting, air conditioners, and refrigerators that can significantly reduce electricity consumption and lower monthly bills.”

The latest solutions, which will be in store, include:

Magneto 200W Portable Power Station for R3 999 Ellies Trolley Inverter 720W/1200VA for R8 999 Assorted rechargeable globes, starting from R98 Ryobi Inverter Generator RG-12801 for R4 499 Volkano Sustain Series Mini UPS for R599

Visit Game’s website for more information on their load shedding solutions.

Further, Game offers several ways to pay in order to make it easier and more convenient for shoppers to acquire their loadshedding products:

Game Price Beat Promise

Game launched its Price Beat Promise in 1970 as part of its commitment to offering customers unbeatable prices on every item.

Essentially, the Price Beat Promise guarantees Game shoppers the absolute lowest price on any and every item that Game stocks, in-store and online – both before and for 21 days after purchase.

Making use of this savvy shopper’s dream policy is simple – you do not need to sign up or be part of a programme and it applies to products stocked at any local retailer, in-store or online.

Buy Now, Pay Later with PayJust Now

The most recent payment option added – PayJustNow – offers customers the opportunity to spread the cost of their purchases across three months interest and fee free, while receiving the goods immediately.

The Game myStore Card

Customers must apply for this card and the application will need to be approved by RCS.

They can then buy the items on credit and pay it off over installments as defined in their credit statement. The customer can take their items home immediately.

Makro and Builders Store Cards

A customer can also pay using their Makro and Builders store cards. This will work exactly the same way as their Game myStore Card, and they can take their items home immediately.

You can find out more about Game’s load shedding solutions here.