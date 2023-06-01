Meet the New Entity Set to Streamline and Enhance the South African Domain Name System

In a positive development for South Africa’s online landscape, the ZA Registry Consortium (Pty) Ltd (ZARC) has taken over the helm as the new registry operator for the co.za, net.za, org.za, and web.za domain name extensions.

ZARC, as a fusion of ZA Central Registry NPC and Domain Name Services (Pty) Ltd, aims to transform and optimise the administration and management of the .za second-level domains (SLDs) through proudly South African developed domain name technologies, policies and processes.

Its people too are locally-based domain name experts with between 10-30 years of experience in the domain name space.

ZARC’s executive team comprises industry veterans, including Lucky Masilela (CEO: ZACR) and Neil Dundas (CEO: DNS Business), along with other key executives such as Simla Budhu, Jannie Labuschagne, Jerry Maleka, and Theo Kramer.

With their extensive experience, technical expertise, innovative vision, and a solid team behind them, ZARC is poised to lead the way in the evolution of South Africa’s primary domain name spaces.

The genesis of ZARC can be traced back to July 2021, when the bidding process for the administration of the .za SLDs commenced.

Following rigorous evaluations and negotiations, ZACR and Domain Name Services collaborated to form ZARC.

After the official announcement in April 2022, ZARC became the new registry operator for the co.za, net.za, org.za, and web.za domains with effect from 1 October 2022.

Looking toward the future, ZARC has ambitious plans to enhance the existing registry system and introduce new features and services.

One of the key initiatives on their agenda is the transition to a Shared Registry System (SRS).

By consolidating the registry instances of the four SLDs into a single SRS, ZARC aims to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and provide a standardized experience for it accredited registrars and inadvertently domain owners.

The transition to the SRS involves migrating the four separate SLD registry systems to a new single fully integrated EPP (Extensible Provisioning Protocol) system, making it easier for registrars to manage domain registrations and updates within a single database or registrar portal.

With a focus on efficiency and security, the new SRS complies with ISO27001 standards and ensures enhanced response times and performance for both the registry and its accredited registrars.

The benefits of the SRS implementation is manifold. Improved efficiency means faster transactions, simplified domain management and reduced administrative burdens.

Standardization and adherence to best practices will foster interoperability and consistency across the four SLDs, making it easier for our accredited registrars to operate across multiple namespaces in a seamless way.

The SRS solution also provides a platform for innovation and scalability, enabling the introduction of new features to support the many planned interventions that ZARC has in the pipeline.

ZARC, ZADNA (domain name authority) and its accredited registrars are currently working on transitioning all facets of the registry’s business operations, from its website to the domain name registration systems, planned to end on 1 July 2023.

To ensure a seamless transition, ZARC has made a Production OT&E (Operational Testing and Evaluation) System available for all its registrars to test the new SRS functionalities.

Registrars are encouraged to create and manage test domains, contacts, and host objects on the OT&E platform to ensure operational efficacy and enable ZARC to identify and address any technical issues before the final transition takes place on 1 July 2023.

To stay updated on the transition process, especially the SRS implementation, registrars and domain name owners are encouraged to subscribe to the ZARC Status Page at https://status.zarc.net.za/.

Additionally, ZARC’s website, social media channels and dedicated email provide avenues for further information and support.

The introduction of ZARC marks a new chapter in South Africa’s domain name administration, promising a more efficient, secure, and innovative experience for accredited registrars and domain name owners alike.

As the transition date (1st July 2023) to the SRS approaches, anticipation and excitement are building, fueling the expectation of a seamless and transformative shift in the .za-managed second level domain name landscape.

