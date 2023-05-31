Unlocking the power of AI

Jenni Meggersee – Software Sales Manager at First Technology National (Pty) Ltd

Navigating the impact of AI was the topic under discussion at First Technology’s recent hybrid Microsoft event, held both virtually and in-person at The Leonardo in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Hosted by Aki Anastasiou, topics under discussion ranged from whether AI would really steal your job, to using it to revolutionalise sales, marketing and customer service, with specific attention given to the Windows roadmap and embracing Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service.

All speakers agreed that, while AI is most certainly the current ‘flavour of the month’, it has been around in some form for many decades.

In fact, Jurgens de Bruin, a cloud solution architect at Microsoft, specialising in Data and AI, explained that the term ‘artificial intelligence’ was coined back in 1956, by John McCarthy, a researcher who later founded AI labs at MIT and Stanford.

“The focus of AI has changed over the years – around 1997, it had shifted towards machine learning (ML) and then in 2017 to deep learning. Since 2021, we’ve been concentrating on a new, generative AI model, used to create new written, visual and auditory content,” he clarified.

“AI technology is already here, and has been for some time, but the real question today is: how can you use AI in your business?”

De Bruin advised that through Azure OpenAI Service, local organisations will gain access to advanced language AI, including textual models like OpenAI GPT-4, GPT-3 and Codex, as well as DALL-E, able to generate digital images from natural language description, which he demonstrated live during the event.

“What’s important here is that Microsoft is providing access to these tools and technologies, but in a responsible, secure way. Your data is your data, and any input used to finetune or optimise personal datasets is not then used to train fundamental AI models, but remains protected.”

Will AI take my job?

Chris Ainslie, head of business development at First Technology Digital, pointed out to delegates that those fearing AI should look to the past to contextualise how people’s concern around being replaced by technology within the workplace has been an ongoing theme throughout history.

“Looking back to 1779, Ned Ludd, a young apprentice within the textile sector, is said to have taken it upon himself to destroy stocking frames in an effort to stop the introduction of new, automated technology, giving rise to the phrase ‘Luddites’. This movement was against this equipment that they believed would threaten the jobs and livelihood of skilled workers in this field.”

“We’ve seen resistance to this type of disruption time and again – think of farmers being resistant to tractors, and office workers opposing the replacement of typewriters for computers – but these new technologies have been proven to help increase productivity, lower costs, and create new opportunities within the industry. AI is no different to these other market disruptors, but it’s not here to take people’s jobs, it’s here to help them.”

“We’re already using AI, sometimes unknowingly, in our everyday lives. Think about navigation apps on our mobile phones, facial recognition for security access, and the identification of potentially fraudulent activity on our credit cards – these examples are all AI in action.”

“However, while more manual, repetitive tasks can be taken on by AI, any job that requires empathy or the human touch will still rely on people. And in fact, the World Economic Forum, in its ‘The Future of Jobs Report 202’, suggests that while AI technology may replace 85 million positions, it will also create 97 million new jobs within the next few years,” Ainslie said.

And the South Africa workforce may even benefit more than others, added Paul Mulder from the CRM Team. “South Africa was listed as the sixth worst country for a healthy work-life balance by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), so perhaps we should be looking to AI to help reduce our work burden?” he suggests.

Mulder continues: “Microsoft’s 2023 Work Trade Index survey says that people are feeling overwhelmed in the workplace, with 64 percent of respondents saying that they struggle with having the time and energy to do their job. We’re having three times as many meetings today too, and inefficient meetings are the number one obstacle to productivity, according to the report.”

“Interestingly, while 49 percent of people say they’re worried AI will replace their jobs, 70 percent would use AI to lessen their workloads.”

It’s clear, he stated, that in sales, marketing and customer service roles, AI can be used to transform the way we work, freeing these roles up from labour-intensive tasks and allowing employees to grow and innovate.

AI-powered Windows 12 on its way

Barry Neethling, CTO at First Technology Group, provided practical advice on how organisations can ensure that they’re ready to embrace AI into the future, by making themselves ready for the next major offering from Microsoft: Windows 12.

“We’re expecting the end of Windows 10 support by October 2025, and Windows 12 is rumoured to be available around then, if not earlier. And with AI front and centre in this new release, businesses must ensure that they’re able to take advantage of these AI-enabled capabilities from a hardware point of view.”

Actions to be taken today, he said, could include scanning hardware for Windows 11 compatibility as a first step, taking a renewed look at minimum requirements in order to make sure new technologies can be accommodated.

“Regardless of your current refresh lifecycle, upgrades will need to be done by 2025, otherwise the impacts could include slower systems, unhappy users and expensive unexpected events.”

“The weaker Rand also means that local businesses must ensure that they get as much value from the Microsoft technology stack as possible,” he said.

Concluding the event, Jennifer Meggersee, software sales manager at First Technology National, assured attendees that, as a long-term Microsoft Solutions partner, First Technology is well placed to help local customers navigate the impact of AI.

“First Technology has the right competencies, experience and skills in place to guide our clients in their AI journeys, ensuring that they are able to gain the significant value that these technologies offer.”

For more information or any questions, please email First Technology National