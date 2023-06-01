Powerful new night vision smart cameras from Hikvision

Hikvision has launched the latest generation of its flagship ColorVu technology.

The technology works with the brand’s Smart Hybrid Light cameras to offer sharply-focused image quality – even in badly-lit environments and when recording at night.

When it comes to choosing a security camera, high-quality footage is critical – and Hikvision’s new technology is the best way to guarantee your home or business is covered.

Hikvision’s Smart Hybrid Light cameras with ColorVu can be found in both its Pro-Series and Turbo HD product lines, and include entry-level and advanced models.

We unpack the market-leading performance of the ColorVu Smart Hybrid Light cameras, below.

Excellent low-light performance

A key feature of Hikvision’s Smart Hybrid Light cameras is their industry-leading night vision capabilities.

This is thanks to Hikvision’s next-generation ColorVu technology that transforms recordings taken at night into full-colour footage.

ColorVu works in tandem with the large F1.0 apertures of the Hikvision cameras, which allow huge amounts of light to reach the high-sensitivity sensor.

This extra light enables the cameras to capture far more detail than competing devices – and with its state-of-the-art image processing, ColorVu then uses these high-quality recordings to generate precise colour throughout your footage.

Hikvision improves the capabilities of ColorVu further through another new technology – Super Confocal.

Super Confocal uses a high-calibre lens design that reduces optical light dispersion to prevent blur.

The result is an improved viewing experience with crisp, vivid images that are available in both colour and black-and-white.

Smart monitoring

Hikvision’s Smart Hybrid Light Cameras are also equipped with several smart AI functions, collectively called AcuSense.

This includes Motion Detection 2.0, which identifies threats by distinguishing people and vehicles from other objects through real-time analysis.

False alarms are minimised as a result, and enables users to focus on real threats to your home or business.

When there is a legitimate threat, Live Guard IP technology will then deter trespassers with visual and auditory warnings.

The smart features don’t stop there, however, as Smart Mode will use infrared recording until triggered by a vehicle or person.

When triggered, your cameras will switch to colour imaging and a white light will turn on to capture critical details.

Alternatively, you can choose between 24/7 colour and IR (black and white) modes.

Smart Hybrid Light Cameras with ColorVu

Hikvision’s new Smart Hybrid Light Cameras are ideal for any environment.

From residences and office blocks to warehouses and city streets, Hikvision’s new ColorVu technology will record crisp footage, 24/7.

Learn more about Hikvision’s Smart Hybrid Light Cameras with ColorVu.