The CRM Team and BUI are excited to sponsor MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023

The CRM Team and BUI are pleased to announce their joint sponsorship of the highly anticipated MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference, which is scheduled to take place on June 8th, 2023, at The Venue, Melrose Arch.

This conference is a significant gathering of industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts in cloud computing and cybersecurity.

The CRM Team and BUI are excited to support this prestigious event, which provides a remarkable platform for exchanging knowledge, discussing emerging trends, and exploring innovative solutions in cloud technology and security.

The MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference is a highly regarded industry event, and attendees can expect an engaging agenda comprising insightful presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by renowned experts.

The conference will cover a broad range of topics, including cloud infrastructure, data protection, network security, compliance, and governance.

The CRM Team, a Microsoft Solutions Partner, is a leading provider of customer relationship management solutions and is committed to delivering exceptional value to organisations seeking to enhance their customer experiences.

With their expertise in implementing and optimising CRM systems, The CRM Team helps businesses leverage the power of technology to drive growth and achieve their strategic objectives.

BUI is an award-winning global technology consultancy delivering cloud, security, networking and managed services from offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Kenya. Deeply rooted in the Microsoft ecosystem, BUI is a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP and Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud with verified expertise in Business Applications, Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work, and Security.

As proud sponsors of the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference, The CRM Team and BUI are committed to promoting collaboration, sharing best practices, and facilitating conversations around the challenges and opportunities in cloud computing and cybersecurity.

They will jointly showcase their industry-leading solutions and engage with participants to address their unique business needs.

The CRM Team and BUI cordially invite conference attendees to visit their exhibition booth during the event to learn more about their innovative solutions, discuss potential collaborations, and explore how their expertise can help organizations navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of cloud computing and cybersecurity.

For more information about The CRM Team and BUI, please visit their respective websites:

The CRM Team: Customer Engagement Experts | Microsoft Partner | The CRM Team

BUI: Home – BUI