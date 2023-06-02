Droppa – Convenient courier services when you need them most

Droppa is a leading on-demand courier service that provides fast and reliable delivery services in South Africa.

It is available through an intuitive app that makes it easy to book a wide range of delivery services in seconds.

The full range of Droppa courier services available through this app includes:

Swift – Delivery in 60 minutes within Johannesburg and Pretoria

Dash – Same-day delivery between 08:00 and 18:00 in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, and Pretoria provided that the distance between pick-up and delivery is a maximum of 50km and the maximum parcel weight is 15kg

Flash Flight – Same-day air delivery between Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town when booked before 12:00 for parcels of up to 70kg.

Flash Road – Same-day delivery for parcels heavier than 15kg and locations further than 50km.

Express Courier – Nationwide delivery with next-day arrival for main centres and 2-3 working day delivery for remote areas.

Budget Courier – Nationwide delivery for heavier items with 1-3 working days arrival for main centres and 5 working days for remote areas.

Swift is the latest of Droppa’s parcel delivery solutions and allows users to deliver parcels weighing up to 7kg with distances of up to 15km – all this from as little as R49.

The most impressive part about Swift is that your parcels are guaranteed to arrive within 60 minutes of confirming a booking.

Swift is therefore an excellent courier option for small businesses that want to offer a delivery option to clients, or for individuals who need to deliver an item quickly and at an affordable rate to a friend or family member.

Droppa for Business

Alongside the clear benefits of Swift, the Flash Flight and Flash Road solutions are both extremely popular with businesses.

Companies also love Droppa thanks to its dedicated plugins for Netcash and Ecwid.

These plugins integrate their delivery services directly into the systems of an online store.

Many of these organizations have simplified their operations by integrating their business with Droppa’s online shopping plug-ins that are available on multiple e-commerce websites such as Netcash Shop, Ecwid and WooCommerce.

If you use the Netcash e-commerce platform, you can use the Droppa plugin to directly manage your online orders from your dashboard.

You can also create and print waybills, request collections, and manage shipping costs.

The Ecwid plugin for Droppa integrates into your online store, too, and calculates shipping when the customer checks out their basket.

When payment is confirmed, your customer will receive a waybill number and tracking information.

Moving services

Droppa also has your business covered if you’re moving to a new office thanks to its convenient and affordable moving service – Droppa Fleet.

This service lets you book an office moving service in three easy steps:

Enter your pick-up address. Choose your vehicle size – minivan, 1-ton, 1.5-ton, 4-ton, or 8-ton. Enter a drop-off address.

Once you have entered these details, you will be presented with your booking breakdown – including an instant, affordable quote.

You can then choose to confirm your booking or edit your itinerary if any details need to be changed.

Once you accept the quote and confirm your booking, Droppa will allocate movers to your office and begin the moving process.

Download the Droppa app today

All Droppa’s services are available through its app, which is free and extremely easy to use.

You can download the Droppa app from Google Play, the Apple App Store, and Huawei AppGallery.

Click here to learn more about Droppa.