Loyalty Rewards with Airlink Skybucks

Airlink, Southern Africa’s only privately-owned, premier, full-service regional airline, launched its own frequent flyer programme (FFP), Skybucks, in March this year and membership is growing steadily.

Skybucks is a premium loyalty programme, which embodies an exclusive experience for frequent travellers when flying on Airlink’s extensive Southern Africa route network to over 45 destinations in 14 African countries and St Helena Island.

Skybucks is a revenue-based frequent-flyer programme allowing members to easily earn rewards (Skybucks) per sector flown and use accumulated Skybucks as a form of payment in all classes of travel on any Airlink / 4Z flight.

The Skybucks frequent flyer programme has three tiers: Blue (base), Red and Emerald. Members can easily achieve the next higher tier by the number of sectors flown while accumulating Skybucks as a percentage of the base fare and the YQ (fuel levy) tax on every ticket purchased. The higher a member’s tier, the more Skybucks can be earned.

Spending Skybucks is just as easy as earning them. Members can simply use accumulated Skybucks as part payment in conjunction with their normal debit or credit card payment, thus eliminating the need to search for any limited redemption availability before using their available Skybucks balance.

Tier benefits are designed to give benefits to all of Airlink’s valued customers.

Blue Tier

Less than 18 sectors flown.

Earn up to 1% in Skybucks per amount spent on the ticket base fare and YQ tax.

Red Tier

18-plus flown sectors are required to reach this tier.

Earn up to 3% in Skybucks per amount spent on the ticket base fare and YQ tax.

Priority check-in.

Priority boarding.

Emerald Tier

35-plus flown sectors are required to reach this tier.

Earn up to 5% in Skybucks per amount spent on the ticket base fare and YQ tax.

Priority check-in.

Priority boarding.

Priority baggage.

Lounge access: SLOW Lounge access where available. Bidvest Lounge access where no SLOW Lounge is available (Ts and Cs apply). Paragon Premium Lounge at Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Namibia.

Complimentary upgrades to Business Class at the airport (subject to availability).

5kg extra baggage allowance.

Fast Track service in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

For more information, or to join Skybucks, visit https://skybucks.flyairlink.com/en/za/about-skybucks or https://skybucks.flyairlink.com/en/za/