Hisense Super Brand Days – Get huge savings and win a Sun City holiday

Hisense’s Super Brand Days 2023 promotion is now live, offering unrivalled value to South African shoppers from 1-30 June.

The Super Brand Days promotion is an exciting annual sale that gives Hisense fans access to unbeatable savings – with 2023 offering up to 40% off a wide range of Hisense products.

This includes brand’s most popular TVs, fridges, washing machines, microwaves, and much more.

These super deals are available from the Hisense online store, as well as the country’s top retailers:

Makro

Game

Takealot

HiFi Corp

Hirsch’s

Pick n Pay

OK Furniture

House & Home

Sounds Great

Atlas

IC

TRD

Tafelberg

Lewis

Fair Price

Kloppers

Everyshop

Hisense will also publish the best deals on its social media pages throughout the month – so make sure you follow Hisense to keep up to date on the latest specials.

Win with Hisense and Sun International

To provide even more value during the Super Brand Days promotion, Hisense has partnered with Sun International to run an exciting competition.

Anyone who buys a Hisense product online from a retail partner during the promotional period will stand a chance to win an amazing Sun City experience.

Simply send your proof of purchase to [email protected] once you have purchased one of the qualifying products. T’s and C’s apply. Visit https://hisense.co.za/super-brand-days/

The Vacation Club

The Sun Vacation Club is a luxury self-catering hotel in Sun City that provides access to two world-class golf courses, safari excursions at the Pilanesberg National Park, and all the activities Sun City has to offer.

Two-bedroom luxury units are available – and offer accommodation for up to six people:

The Reserve – Worth R3,980 per night

– Worth R3,980 per night The Aviary – Worth R4,950 per night

Cascades Hotel

The Cascades Hotel at Sun City is a five-star resort with stunning views.

You’ll enjoy fine dining with the onsite Peninsula restaurant and the Luma Bar and Lounge, too.

Family accommodation for two adults and two children who are 17 years or younger are on offer:

Luxury Family Room – Worth R7,950 per night

– Worth R7,950 per night Superior Luxury Family Room – Worth R9,005 per night

Palace of the Lost City

At the Palace of the Lost City, guests can enjoy a luxurious experience thanks to the hotel’s four exclusive restaurants, exquisite design, and access to various activities – including safaris, golf, and spa treatments.

The accommodation on offer is a room for two people:

Superior Luxury Room – R12,805 per night

Click here to learn more about the Super Brand Days promotion.