ASUS Zenbook S 13 – An ultra-thin laptop with powerful performance

The new ASUS Zenbook S 13 is an excellent ultra-thin laptop that is ideal for remote working and frequent travellers.

We received one of these laptops to review ahead of its South African launch, and were seriously impressed by its powerful performance.

This is largely thanks to its 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which can easily handle day-to-day workloads.

When combined with 32GB LPDDR5 onboard memory that delivers a silky-smooth experience when multitasking, you can tackle more hardcore tasks, too.

Our unit also came with 1TB of storage – more than enough to hold all of a remote worker’s important business data and applications – while the integrated Iris Xe graphics made even the most intensive apps run seamlessly.

All of this impressive performance is then powered by a 63Wh high-capacity battery, which offered up to 14 hours of runtime.

We were pleased to find that the Zenbook S 13 came with an HDMI port, USB-A 3.2 port, audio jack, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports – making it easy to connect a range of displays and devices that improve productivity.

Display and features

The Zenbook S 13 sports a 13.4-inch (2,880×1,800) OLED display that offers crisp image quality and an incredibly accurate colour profile.

Its slender bezels complement this beautiful display, while still fitting a high-quality webcam and impressive speakers that were great when we used the Zenbook for video calls.

The webcam produced video at a high resolution, and we could hear the other person on the call loudly and clearly – exactly what we look for in a laptop for remote working.

We then used the Zenbook S 13 for our daily tasks – including writing this article – and found its keyboard and touchpad great to use.

The keys were of an optimal size for our fingers and offered the low travel distances that we prefer, while the ErgoSense touchpad was large and offered superior click depth compare to competing laptops.

Ultra-thin design

One of the most notable features of the Zenbook S 13 is its portability, facilitated by its ultra-thin design.

It uses a light FSC-certified metal chassis that reduces its weight to only 1kg, and shaves down its thickness to just 1cm.

Our unit came with the basalt grey finish option that uses ceramic aluminium to improve the laptop’s hardness, wear resistance, and corrosion protection. This did not affect the laptop’s slender profile at all, and ensures a longer lifespan.

Verdict

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 is a highly-portable and powerful laptop that is perfect for remote working.

It offers excellent performance, a long battery life, and a robust, ultra-light build that suits every workspace.

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 will soon be available at leading retailers across South Africa.

Click here to learn more about the ASUS Zenbook S 13.

Photos