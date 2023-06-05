7 Reasons why the MacBook M1 & M2 range are the best computers money can buy

Sometimes, the biggest revolutions in life are the smallest. Take the new Mac range supercharged with M1 and M2 chips for example: they’re powered by an advanced silicon processor called the SoC, which stands for System on Chip.

The revolution is the way it integrates multiple core components, such as the CPU, graphics, and RAM, that were previously isolated.

The result? Significantly improved performance, memory management, machine learning, energy efficiency, and battery life. Now in their second generation, the new Mac range is built to outperform and outlast any other laptop on the market.

You can pop into an iStore to see for yourself, but in the meantime, here’s a 7-point checklist of what you can expect when you step up to the best MacBooks ever.

Super quick and easy to set up

Unboxing a MacBook is a joy in itself, but the real magic starts when you lift the lid. Right from the opening “hello” on the screen, your Mac guides you through a step-by-step process that will have you up and running in just a few minutes.

Mac is great for work

Since every Mac comes with a suite of powerful productivity apps for personal and business use, including Numbers for spreadsheets, Pages for documents, and KeyNote for presentations, you’ll have everything you need to get right down to work. And if you’re working remotely, the built-in webcam is perfect for your conference call.

Mac is great for play

Thanks to their high-performance M1 and M2 chips, Retina displays, and powerful built-in speakers, Mac is ideal for entertainment, recreation, and creativity too. Edit a movie on iMovie, compose a track on GarageBand, listen to music, watch a show, tune into a podcast, organise and edit your photos, or just unwind with a high-graphics game.

The battery goes on and on and on

Laptop users have long been familiar with the compromise between portability and power. The new MacBook range has finally put paid to that paradox, with batteries capable of lasting for up to 22 hours on a single charge. That means you can safely leave your charger behind when you head out for the day. Even under heavy pressure, even during load shedding, MacBooks are in it for the long run.

Mac excels at Excel

And Word, and Outlook, and PowerPoint. They’re fully compatible with the Microsoft 365 suite, as well as Google Workspace and other business apps. You can even run Windows on a MacBook, using virtualisation software.

Mac can multiply your productivity

With their enhanced processing power and efficiency, the new breed of Mac is an ideal choice for creative professionals and multitaskers. And with their ability to run multiple resource-intensive apps simultaneously, your productivity will soar.

MacBooks are super-secure and safe to use

Apple’s SoC processor is hard-wired to safeguard your data and protect your privacy, thanks to innovations such as Touch ID and the Secure Enclave. Mac also keeps malware and viruses at bay at the hardware level, and regular security updates ensure you can use your Mac with maximum peace of mind.

Visit iStore today to learn more about the M1 and M2 range of MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros.