2023 Cloud & Security Conference here this week

South Africa’s favourite cloud and security event is around the corner.

The 2023 Cloud & Security Conference will take place on 8 June 2023 in Johannesburg at The Venue, Melrose Arch.

It will be hosted by Aki Anastasiou and will feature the top experts and executives of South Africa’s leading cloud and security companies.

These thought leaders will provide attendees with the latest insights into critical fields like cloud computing, cloud security, virtualisation, data backup, disaster recovery, and data centres and hosting.

The experts you will get to hear from include:

Jan Bouwer – Chief of Digital Platform Solutions at BCX

– Chief of Digital Platform Solutions at BCX David Behr – Chief Executive Officer at Liquid C2

– Chief Executive Officer at Liquid C2 Lee Syse – Lead Cloud Solutions Architect – Cloud Service Providers, Sub-Saharan Africa at VMware

– Lead Cloud Solutions Architect – Cloud Service Providers, Sub-Saharan Africa at VMware Shamith Maharaj – Chief Business Development Officer at CipherWave

– Chief Business Development Officer at CipherWave Garith Peck – Business Executive Head of Department: Security at Vodacom Business

– Business Executive Head of Department: Security at Vodacom Business Dr. Angus Hay – Regional Executive for South Africa at Africa Data Centres

– Regional Executive for South Africa at Africa Data Centres Jonathan Sidney – Cloud Platform Lead at Synthesis Software Technologies

– Cloud Platform Lead at Synthesis Software Technologies Russell Davidson – Chief Technology Officer at BBD Software

– Chief Technology Officer at BBD Software Alvin Barnard – Presales Consultant at OpenText

– Presales Consultant at OpenText Vincent Janse van Rensburg – System Engineering Manager for MEA at Ruckus

– System Engineering Manager for MEA at Ruckus Sudipto Moitra – General Manager for ICT Solutions at MTN

The popular conference has also attracted many of South Africa’s top cloud and security providers as sponsors, including BCX as the main sponsor.

BCX is one of Africa’s largest systems integrators and digital transformation partners in both the enterprise and public sectors.

It is joined by many other 2023 Cloud & Security Conference sponsors, as detailed below:

Event sponsors – Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2

Speaker sponsor – CipherWave

Gold sponsor – VMware

Silver sponsors – Vodacom Business, BBD Software, OpenText, Africa Data Centres, Ruckus, Wipro, Synthesis

Bronze sponsors – BUI, The CRM Team

Cocktail sponsors – Microsoft, First for Cloud

Coffee sponsor – First for Cloud

Delegates gift sponsor – MetroFibre

Literature sponsors – Axiz, Orange Cyberdefense

The video below provides an overview of the 2023 Cloud & Security Conference, including the main speakers and conference partners.