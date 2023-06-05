South Africa’s leading online store takealot hits one million reviewers

South Africans are famous for finding humour in the strangest of places. From laughing in the face of a power crisis to poking fun at sitting presidents, there’s very little that escapes the crosshairs of the country’s everyday comedians.

No truer is this the case than when it comes to reviewing products online. Just ask the million-plus shoppers who regularly review products on South Africa’s leading online store, takealot.com.

With an average of 5835 reviews being submitted each and every day, new and regular online shoppers now have an endless resource for researching everything from beauty buys to the latest tech and appliances.

Plus, each review on Takealot is worth its weight in digital gold as they’re from a person who has actually ordered and used the product – from Takealot. Unlike many other online stores, Takealot is one of the only retailers to use trusted, real reviews, with not a single review purchased from a third-party store.

Importantly, shoppers can interact with reviews by upvoting them as “helpful”. Besides giving reviews an even greater sense of legitimacy, this also means that some of the more… unique reviews get their time in the sun.

For example, who would have thought that an Xbox might land you a new pet…

Or that Durex could make for party tricks…

…Or that a gift set could be so multifunctional?

Whatever the product, there’s bound to be a review. In fact, one loyal Takealot shopper has already submitted 765 (and counting!) reviews.

