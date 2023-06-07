CURA client Lucara Botswana wins prestigious GRC award

CURA client Lucara Botswana, a diamond mining company and a subsidiary of Lucara Diamond, has won the GRC 20/20 Best in Class Enterprise GRC Management – Small Enterprise Award.

The GRC 20/20 award reflects analyst experience, opinions, and research into marketing trends, participants, expenditure patterns, and best practices.

Winning this award is a major honour, and clearly shows how Lucara Botswana has benefitted from using CURA’s best-in-class GRC solutions.

Benefits delivered by CURA

Lucara Botswana began its journey with CURA by looking for a GRC solution that covered four key areas:

People – Lucara Botswana wanted its employees to buy into the GRC system they chose. Process – The solution needed to be scalable and easy to use. Data – It needed to be simple for users to capture, view, and assess data. Technology – The GRC resources needed to be available without downtime, and support needed to be available constantly.

CURA provided a solution that covered all four of these areas and allowed Lucara Botswana’s management and risk professionals to take enhanced ownership of their organisation’s risk management processes.

This was possible thanks to the modular nature of CURA’s solution, which allowed Lucara Botswana to implement different modules at its own pace and as they were needed.

This provided valuable cost savings, as Lucara Botswana was only billed when each module was signed off and tested.

Each module, once implemented, then integrated seamlessly into Lucara Botswana’s CURA GRC ecosystem – providing the company with a holistic view of its strategic and operational risks through a centralised, standardised interface.

This made it easy to review and identify risks, as well as monitor Lucara Botswana’s systems to get ahead of emerging risks before they became a bigger problem.

The CURA advantage

CURA believes that teamwork is a critical component when delivering GRC solutions that solve the specific needs of each client.

It used this focus on collaboration to understand, connect, and align with Lucara Botswana’s unique requirements.

This resulted in a GRC solution that solved the mining company’s biggest challenges.

CURA prioritizes this personalized approach with all of its clients.

“The bottom line is that organisations need to reliably achieve objectives, manage uncertainty, and act with integrity,” said CURA.

“This requires a 360-degree view of governance, risk management, and compliance that is supported by an integrated information and technology architecture.”