Get featured on Smart Money with Alishia Seckam – South Africa’s premier investment video podcast

Season 2 of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam – Daily Investor’s popular video podcast – is now live.

The first season of the show was launched in February 2023, and accumulated over 250,000 views across YouTube, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

This was thanks to the sublime interviewing style of host Alishia Seckam, one of South Africa’s top broadcast and financial journalists, and the excellent guests who took part.

These guests included South Africa’s most influential business and investment leaders:

Michael Jordaan – Bank Zero co-founder

Bank Zero co-founder Adrian Gore – Discovery CEO

– Discovery CEO Johan van Zyl – ARC co-CEO

– ARC co-CEO Shameel Joosub – Vodacom Group CEO

– Vodacom Group CEO Kevin Brady – A2X CEO

– A2X CEO Paul Theron – Vestact CEO

– Vestact CEO Dawie de Villiers – AlexForbes CEO

Smart Money Season 2

Season 2 of Smart Money kicked off with the interview of Karooooo’s founder and CEO, Zak Callisto.

The new season will feature many more interviews with South Africa’s top business and investment leaders, who will provide valuable thought leadership to the show’s audience of investors, C-level executives, business owners, and finance professionals.

Get featured on Smart Money Season 2

