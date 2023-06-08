Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen – The ultimate 4K media player

The Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen streaming media player is now available in South Africa, and is set to be a massive hit in the country.

It improves upon the previous-generation model – which was highly popular in South Africa – in multiple exciting ways.

Alternatively, Xiaomi’s 2K TV Stick media player serves as an excellent portable media solution that connects straight to the HDMI port of a TV.

Both of these Xiaomi media players provide support for all the best streaming and content apps, produce superb visuals, and will turn your older TV into a “smart” model when plugged in.

Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen

The Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen is a huge improvement from its predecessor.

One of the main reasons for this is that it is Google-certified and runs Google TV, which has all of your favourite streaming apps natively – including:

YouTube

Amazon Prime

Showmax

Netflix

Disney+

Spotify

And many more

There is an extensive list of other Google apps and tools that are available through Google TV, too, and because the TV Box S 2nd gen is Google-certified, you get superior performance from all of these apps.

For example, Google TV comes with the company’s popular Chrome browser, making it easy to use the web natively to find even more exciting content to watch.

Google Assistant is more effective on these streaming devices, too, and can be used to find specific movies and apps, play music, and control the TV – all just using your voice.

To use Google Assistant, all you have to do is say “Ok Google,” or press the Google Assistant button on the remote to get started.

This remote also comes with brand-new IR functionality. This technology allows you to control the power and volume of both your TV and soundbar using the same Xiaomi remote.

This is extremely convenient and means you won’t have to sort through different remotes for different tasks.

Superior viewing technologies

Alongside access to these new apps, the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen supports the latest viewing technologies that will take your favourite movies and series to the next level.

Two standout features are 4K streaming and HDR10+, which combine to give you the best visuals in every situation.

HDR10+, in particular, is a game-changer for watching content at home – as it vastly improves image brightness and contrast compared to older technologies, and delivers a wider colour palette.

This is thanks to how HDR10+ treats every frame with its own colours, brightness, and contrast settings, ensuring a much more realistic viewing experience by avoiding oversaturation and showing all elements of every frame in full detail.

Further enhancing your viewing experience with the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen are Dolby’s cutting-edge entertainment technologies – Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Vision is specifically designed to unlock the full potential of your HDR technology by optimising each image based on your device and platform.

This results in better image depth, contrasts, and colours from your new Xiaomi Box S 2nd-Gen than were available in the previous-generation model.

Dolby Atmos, an audio technology focused on building a spatial sound experience that immerses you in the content you are watching, then complements the enhanced visuals.

It will automatically adapt to the sound system you are using to provide the best possible audio experience when watching your favourite content.

By combining these cutting-edge technologies, the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen gives users the best viewing experience from a media player yet – and upgrading from your previous-gen model is a must.

Xiaomi 2K TV Stick

If you’re in the market for a more portable streaming solution, the Xiaomi 2K TV Stick media player is the perfect choice.

This device can fit in your pocket while travelling, and can be linked to any TV with an HDMI port.

All you have to do is plug it into the HDMI and power it up using the included micro-USB cable – and you’re ready to watch your favourite shows.

It uses Android TV to run its impressive smart capabilities and allows you to access all your streaming apps by downloading them from the Google Play Store.

It also comes with support for additional Google technologies – including Chromecast and Google Assistant, which are crucial for a comprehensive smart TV experience.

The features do not stop there, with Xiaomi 2K TV Stick media player supporting HDR and 2K resolution playback. This ensures you can view your favourite content in excellent quality while on the go.

Buy yours today

Xiaomi’s new smart media players are set to be a massive hit locally, and will establish themselves as the industry leaders in their respective segments.

The Xiaomi Box S 2nd-Gen is the ultimate smart media player for home use, packing the best viewing technologies on the market.

If you spend more time on the go and travelling than at home, the Xiaomi 2K TV Stick media player offers unrivalled portability and produces excellent viewing quality from its small form factor.

Whichever model you choose, you will receive an outstanding experience when watching your favourite movies and series.

Both units are available from Takealot, Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp, and Makro at the following recommended retail prices: