Buy or rent? Making the right move for your business equipment

In today’s business landscape, technology is pivotal in driving success but presents significant expenses.

When acquiring business equipment, one important decision often arises: should you buy or rent? Let’s explore the benefits of each and help you make an informed choice.

Should you rent or own your business equipment?

When considering the costs of renting versus ownership, it is important to keep in mind that equipment depreciates over time and can quickly become obsolete. This means that as your business expands or contracts, and as project needs change, you may find yourself consistently needing to upgrade your asset requirements.

Managing owned asset inventory can be a time-consuming process, especially when it comes to upscaling or downsizing. Additionally, disposing of assets can be expensive and often results in financial losses.

While buying offers ownership and long-term investment, upfront costs can strain cash flow, potentially requiring overdrafts or loans that may be withdrawn or demand early repayment. A viable alternative is rentals, allowing companies to avoid large cash outlays, hefty down payments, and fluctuating interest rates when acquiring depreciating assets like laptops or servers.

The benefits of rentals

Renting business equipment offers flexibility, reduced financial strain and regular upgrades to equipment, keeping your business ahead of the curve and allowing you to free up working capital for other critical areas of your business.

When compared to owning assets, renting:

Gives you the latest tech and supporting software without a hefty price tag

No large capital outlay and no deposits required.

Flexible monthly or quarterly instalments over 12-36 months

Rentals are fully tax deductible as an off-balance sheet item

No depreciating of old assets

The choice to upgrade, rent-to-buy or extend during the rental period

Flexibility, affordability, and staying technologically current are priorities, making renting the best way to support your team as they close those deals.

With rentals, you have the opportunity to regularly upgrade your equipment, ensuring that you always have access to cutting-edge technology without the hassle of selling or disposing of outdated assets. Another benefit of rentals is the potential tax advantages.

In many cases, rental payments can be fully deductible as a business expense, providing potential tax savings.

Why choose Digicape

When you choose Digicape’s rental programme, you gain so much more than just devices.

You gain a partner who understands your business needs and is committed to your success. From selecting the right devices to providing ongoing IT support, our complete lifecycle services include:

Free hardware and software audits*

Free delivery and setup*

Multiple flexible financing options tailored to your specific needs

In-house warranty and out of warranty Repair Centres

Extended Warranties

Trade-ins on all existing devices, Mac and Windows

Data & Cellular Contracts

Various technical support services

Mobile Device Management and Security Services to name a few

We offer cost-effective and sustainable rental and purchasing solutions to organisations to help them finance and purchase the technology they need to run their business efficiently and keep their IT equipment up to date.

