Vivo V27 5G review – Form and function perfectly balanced

The Vivo V27 5G is now available in South Africa, offering an excellent suite of flagship-level features at an affordable price.

We got the chance to review this smartphone and were impressed by its 120Hz AMOLED display, fast charging capabilities, and powerful triple camera system.

The V27 5G delivers these excellent features with an elegant design that uses a super-thin frame that improves comfort when it is in the user’s hand.

Next-generation performance

The Vivo V27 5G boasts an impressive roster of technical features that are powered by a potent 4nm octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 7200 processor.

This chip delivers substantially increased performance relative to its predecessors, and it is complemented by 8GB of extended RAM.

The combination of a potent processor and lots of RAM delivers excellent performance even when using the most intensive apps and when multitasking.

In fact, the V27 5G can run up to 36 active apps in the background without lagging – and it can do this for longer thanks to its 4,600mAh long-life battery.

This battery offers all-day battery life, and when your Vivo V27 5G does need to be recharged, Vivo’s innovative 66W FlashCharge technology offers incredible speeds – including charging your smartphone from 1% to 50% in less than 20 minutes.

Great screen and camera

All of this power will keep you taking gorgeous photos with the V27 5G’s camera for hours.

The rear camera system comprises three sensors – a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The primary 50MP sensor is a Sony IMX766V, which offers superior OIS technology for better stability. This results in sharper photos and brighter and purer night shots.

These low-light shots are also optimised by the Vivo V27 5G’s Aura Light technology, which automatically detects low ambient light and adds brightness to ensure all subjects have radiant, delicate complexions.

The 50MP selfie camera is then the ultimate tool for capturing the best selfies, and it is enhanced by AutoFocus, which will ensure your selfies are free of motion blur.

This functionality extends to video content, too, as the V27 5G captures footage in crisp 4K, 60 fps quality, and uses Hybrid Image Stabilisation to eliminate shakes.

These excellent photos and videos can then be stored on the Vivo V27 5G’s impressive 256GB of storage.

Design and durability

Not to be outdone, the design of the V27 5G is just as impressive as its performance.

The display is a particular highlight, and comprises a 6.78-inch, AMOLED 2,400 x 1,080 panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

This AMOLED display offers excellent colour quality and sharp images, while the 120Hz refresh rate will make your entire user experience smooth.

You will notice this refresh rate the most when navigating through your apps and menus, as the experience will be much more fluid.

This display is then housed in a narrow frame that is only 2.3mm thick and weighs just 190g.

This thinness does not compromise durability, as the V27 5G has undergone extensive testing – including 42,000 drop tests, 10,000 plugging and unpluggings, and 1,000 press tests.

The Vivo V27 5G is available in two stylish colours – Magic Blue and Nobel Black.

If you’re looking for a smartphone that combines form and function, then the Vivo V27 5G is an excellent option.

Watch our review video below.