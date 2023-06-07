JG Electronics – South Africa’s leading supplier of printing and vinyl-cutting solutions

JG Electronics is a leading South African supplier of heat presses, sublimation printers, vinyl cutters, and printing consumables.

It stocks over 1,300 of these products from 20 leading brands to ensure you have everything you need to design and create anyway you like.

This includes everything from presses and printers, to consumables like ceramics, metal polymers, fabrics, glass, and a wide range of wood products.

You can also access exclusive products like Xylo Paste, sublimer-coated acrylic, and unique sticker vinyls manufactured to JG Electronics’ specifications.

All these products and materials are tested and researched before being introduced to the South African market, too, guaranteeing clients the best quality with every purchase.

In fact, should you find any product to be unsatisfactory, JG Electronics will provide you with a replacement or credit.

This extensive product range and excellent customer service reflect JG Electronics’ dedication to its South African clients.

Dedicated to you

JG Electronics has over 30 years of experience in the industry and has spent this time developing the skills, knowledge, and experience to help you along your printing journey.

It offers valuable services such as one-on-one training for both beginners and experienced users to help you learn new techniques and enhance your printing experience.

It also provides premium sales support with online, in-person, WhatsApp, and telephonic support with fast and valuable assistance.

This support and training extend to JG Electronics’ in-house support software that is available to all its customers.

The software includes an intuitive central hub that provides access to design templates, helpful videos, costings, and more.

The benefits don’t stop there, and JG Electronics offers 24/7 online shopping to make it easy to buy your printer, cutting machine, accessories, and other materials at any time.

Helping South Africans thrive

With all of this impressive support and extensive product range, JG Electronics is perfectly positioned to help your growing business.

The global novelty and corporate gifting business is a multi-billion-rand industry that is booming – and JG Electronics offers everything you need to start your own enterprise or improve your existing offerings.

Detailed in the video below are the key products you can buy to begin your own printing business.

Choose JG Electronics

JG Electronics is South Africa’s leading provider of printing and cutting solutions, and has pioneered the sublimation industry in South Africa.

It was the first local player to have a walk-in store – and it now has branches in Cape Town, Bloemfontein, and Johannesburg.

This, combined with its excellent service levels, allows JG Electronics to offer great deals and support to its national customer base.

Click here to learn more about JG Electronics.