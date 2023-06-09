Epic Hisense TV and Fridge deals to celebrate Masons’ 96th birthday

Masons is celebrating 96 years as a leading South African retailer with brilliant deals on top Hisense TVs, fridges, washing machines, and more.

Established in 1927 in Balfour, Mpumalanga, Masons has continuously evolved to meet new market trends – and now boasts four stores, over 50 employees, and over 22,000 social media followers.

Its birthday sale offers the best products at excellent prices, and includes epic savings on items like the Hisense 100-inch 4K Laser TV and super-popular Hisense 43-inch 4K Smart TV.

You will also find exciting birthday deals on Hisense’s industry-leading household appliances, including washing machines, fridges, and freezers.

We have outlined the best Hisense deals available as a part of Masons’ 96th birthday celebrations, below.

Hisense 100L5F 100-inch 4K Laser TV – R36,999 (Save R5,000)

Save big on Hisense’s flagship laser TV for a cinematic experience that will complete any entertainment room.

The 100L5F offers 4K picture quality that is projected by Hisense’s innovative X-Fusion laser light source and enhanced by cutting-edge digital light processing technology.

Hisense 43A6H 43-inch 4K TV – R4,999 (Save R1,000)

The Hisense 43A6H provides a brilliant viewing experience at an extremely attractive price.

For only R4,999, you get 4K picture quality and support for the latest TV technologies like Dolby Vision, HDR10+ decoding, and DTS Virtual:X surround sound.

Hisense 9kg Front Loader Washing Machine – R6,499 (R1,500)

This impressive washing machine will make doing the laundry a quick and easy task.

It features a stylish design with a large LED display that makes it easier to set and manage your different cycles.

Hisense Bar Fridge – R4,299 (Save R200)

Equip your kitchen or entertainment area with the perfect Hisense bar fridge.

This fridge boasts a compact design with a stylish finish – coming in red or black – and will keep your drinks and snacks at the perfect temperature.

Hisense 305L Fridge/Freezer – R7,999 (Save R300)

Hisense’s 305L fridge/freezer is the perfect fit for your modern kitchen.

This luxurious appliance comes with a water dispenser, as well as the best cooling technologies for optimal food storage.

It is also extremely stylish, with its understated black tone fitting any kitchen perfectly.

