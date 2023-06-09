Bringing fibre to the people: How Zoom Fibre is bridging the digital divide in South Africa

While South Africa has made significant strides in expanding connectivity and digital infrastructure, there are still significant barriers that prevent equal access and participation in the digital world. Amidst the many challenges to driving digital inclusion in South Africa, Zoom Fibre has emerged as a leading force, a provider committed to bridging the digital divide.

The lack of affordable and reliable internet access in many underprivileged communities is plaguing education, entrepreneurship and many other sectors in South Africa. This digital divide creates disparities in educational opportunities, employment prospects, access to information, and social engagement.

Zoom Fibre’s Role in the Digital Revolution

Did you know that 31.8% of South Africans didn’t have access to digital technology in 2022? That equates to 19.21 million people in South Africa. Zoom Fibre is addressing this massive lack of digital infrastructure by bridging the digital divide and unlocking opportunities that were once inaccessible by those previously under-served.

Offering affordable packages and reliable connectivity, Zoom Fibre is empowering individuals and businesses. The impact is far-reaching, opening doors to economic growth, entrepreneurship, and improved quality of life.

Why Should You Consider Fibre?

Fibre connectivity offers a host of advantages that distinguish it from other internet options.

Unlike traditional connections prone to interruptions, fibre offers consistent performance, ensuring uninterrupted access to online services, education resources, and ecommerce platforms.

Fibre connections are resistant to interference from weather conditions or electromagnetic signals, resulting in a stable and reliable internet connection. Say goodbye to disruptions caused by external factors.

With ample bandwidth capacity to support increasing data demands, fibre can easily accommodate your evolving connectivity needs whether you’re a growing household or a business expanding its operations.

Investing in fibre is a future-proof choice, as it can adapt to emerging technologies and increasing bandwidth requirements.

Fibre Technology: The Smart Choice

As South Africa continues to embrace the digital age, the widespread adoption of fibre technology will contribute to economic growth, educational advancements, and improved quality of life for all.

Starting from R345 per month for 10mbps uncapped home fibre (with free installation), Zoom Fibre can get you connected in no time. Choose from a range of uncapped residential and business packages to suit your specific needs and budget.

Find out more about Zoom Fibre’s packages at www.zoomfibre.co.za