Save big on energy costs with HellermannTyton’s next-gen Digital Geyser Timer

HellermannTyton, which introduced the first geyser timer onto the South African market 14 years ago, has now unveiled its next-generation Digital Geyser Timer.

The new geyser timer is coming at the perfect time, as South Africans are actively looking for ways to slash their electricity bills.

Geysers contribute up to 40% of a household’s electricity costs and should therefore be the first port of call when trying to save energy.

HellermannTyton’s new timer is the best way to optimise your geyser usage, as it will switch your geyser on and off at the precise times you choose.

This allows you to optimise your geyser energy usage in accordance with your household’s hot water habits.

Major improvements

The latest edition of HellermannTyton’s industry-leading Digital Geyser Timer supports 30A current carrying capabilities.

This exceeds its predecessor – the 20A model – by 50% and enables you to connect your timer directly to your geyser.

In contrast, models with lower amperages have to go through a contactor – which increases the cost and difficulty of the installation.

Another key benefit of using this new model is that it comes with a 3-year battery backup feature, as well as a 15-day battery reserve that will keep an accurate representation of the time within 2 seconds per day.

Precise schedule settings will therefore be maintained even during load-shedding – ensuring your optimal heating schedule is adhered to in all situations.

HellermannTyton has also made this timer incredibly easy to install by using a limited number of connection points: two on top for live and neutral, and one at the bottom for the live wire to the load.

The combination of simplicity, functionality, and efficiency makes the next-generation HellermannTyton Digital Geyser Timer the best way for South African households to save electricity.

Commitment to the environment

HellermannTyton is also committed to lowering its carbon footprint beyond the energy savings its products provide.

For example, it is moving from using traditional plastic blister packaging to a fully recyclable and environmentally-friendly design.

This also contributes to differentiating its products from low-quality imitations that are on the market.

Click here to learn more about HellermannTyton’s commitment to lowering its carbon footprint.

Click here to learn more about the new HellermannTyton Digital Geyser Timer.