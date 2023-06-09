Your CEO is an excellent marketing tool

What’s Next is South Africa’s leading online tech talk show and provides the country’s top tech executives with a direct line to current and potential customers.

This is an important marketing tool, as according to research conducted by Brand Finance, the reputation and actions of a company’s CEO have a profound impact on the brand’s popularity.

The report noted that CEOs are among the most underrated marketing tools that a business has, and if these CEOs take advantage of the right promotional opportunities, they can contribute significantly towards improving their company’s reputation.

It is crucial that you provide your tech CEO with the right opportunities to promote your brand and provide valuable industry insights.

Feature on What’s Next

What’s Next is the perfect platform for these marketing efforts as it is South Africa’s most popular tech video podcast series.

MyBroadband offers excellent marketing packages that will get your executive featured on their own episode of What’s Next.

They will join an impressive roster of ICT industry juggernauts who have appeared on the show, including:

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Shameel Joosub Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

Hylton Kallner Openserve Chief Commercial Officer Phila Dube

Phila Dube LexisNexis South Africa CEO Videsha Proothveerajh

Videsha Proothveerajh Supersonic MD Megan Nicholas

Megan Nicholas Bank Zero Co-Founder Michael Jordaan

Their interview will then be published on What’s Next’s official website, MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify for maximum exposure.

If you’re interested in getting your executive featured on What’s Next, contact the MyBroadband marketing team.