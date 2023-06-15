Sinotec celebrates 25 years in South Africa with epic TV deals

Sinotec is celebrating 25 years of operating in South Africa with excellent deals on its most popular TVs.

You will score great savings on 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch Sinotec TVs at the brand’s participating retail partners.

These deals are available throughout June, with more specials to be launched in July.

We have outlined Sinotec’s best TVs that will be on special, below.

Sinotec STL-43WG6D 43-inch FHD Digital LED TV

The Sinotec 43WG6D is an excellent entry-level LED TV – perfect for households with limited space that want a great viewing experience.

This TV’s 43-inch FHD screen provides impressive picture quality and vibrant colours at an affordable price.

You can get the 43WG6D from the following retailers:

Sinotec STL-50U20AT 50-inch Android Smart 4K TV

The Sinotec 50U20AT is one of the most affordable 4K 50-inch Smart TVs on the market and is an excellent addition to any home.

It offers native access to the Google Play Store and supports all the popular streaming apps, too – including Showmax, Netflix, DStv, and YouTube.

Sinotec STL-55U20AT 55-inch Smart UHD LED TV

The 55U20AT combines a crisp 55-inch 4K screen with multiple smart features and connectivity options.

This lets you stream content wirelessly from your devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or LAN, or you can use the native streaming apps for Showmax, Netflix, DStv, and YouTube.

Celebrating 25 years

Sinotec’s first local production facility was established in Midrand in 1998, and the past 25 years have seen the company rapidly grow its presence in South Africa.

The strong growth is thanks to Sinotec’s focus on offering TVs that deliver excellent viewing experiences at lower prices than its competitors.

This customer-centric focus has made Sinotec a staple technology brand in thousands of South African homes.

“Although we have our origins in China, we are a technology manufacturer with our roots firmly in South Africa,” said Sinotec.

“Now, 25 years later, our local commitment is stronger than ever.”

